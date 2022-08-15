Read full article on original website
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People
Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
KTAL
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help.
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KSLA
Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office honors couple that followed murder suspect who allegedly shot deputy
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County sheriff’s deputy shot in the face in early August is now at home recovering from his injuries. On Friday morning (Aug. 19), a Cass County couple was recognized for their part in locating the man responsible for that shooting. “We want...
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)
On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
swark.today
Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose
Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
KTBS
Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
