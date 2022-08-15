ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

K945

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People

Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kicker 102.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
myarklamiss.com

Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
EL DORADO, AR
K945

Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)

On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose

Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR

