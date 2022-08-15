ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Even Man United's own propaganda channel has had enough! MUTV blames 'staff shortages' after cancelling tonight's weekly 'Debate' following embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Manchester United have reportedly axed one of the main programmes on their own in-house channel that was due to air on Monday - less than 24 hours after the dismal 4-0 drubbing at Brentford.

'The Debate' show on MUTV, which analyses the weekend's showing and other topics surrounding the club, had been scheduled to be broadcast at 6pm on Monday night.

The programme usually features former players, such as Ben Thornley, as well as journalists covering the club, who are invited on for the half-hour discussion.

But United on Sunday decided to cancel it this week, citing staff shortages, according to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFQvH_0hHgUCh100
Manchester United have reportedly axed one of their own programmes on MUTV after the shambolic defeat at Brentford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLnWO_0hHgUCh100
The Debate programme airs on Monday's at 6pm and features guests including former players

United have blamed the fact that some staff who usually work on the programme are in Toulouse covering the women's team's preparations for pre-season.

But the timing will raise eyebrows - and smiles - as it follows the embarrassment at Brentford on Saturday, where United were four goals down inside 35 minutes and eventually fell to their second straight defeat under Erik ten Hag.

The result leaves United bottom of the Premier League table for the first time in 30 years and has sparked an inquest into their shambolic start to the campaign.

The club already appear to be in full-blown crisis mode, with the pre-season optimism quickly fading into familiar feelings of woe and discontent.

Axing the programme for Monday comes just days after United legend Lou Macari's now infamous appearance on the in-house channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAyCT_0hHgUCh100
Former United star Lou Macari was damning of United pursuing Adrien Rabiot on MUTV on Friday

Macari, speaking on a show to analyse Ten Hag's pre-Brentford press conference, raised concerns over United's move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a rare example of the club being criticised on their own TV station.

'I'd never really heard of him,' said the 73-year-old Scot. 'Clubs spend millions of pounds to put scouts out there all around Europe to keep an eye on players. No one has made a move for this fella. Why? I've got a bad feeling about the guy.'

For a club still reeling from an opening-day defeat by Brighton and a tough week in which they have faced more anti-Glazer protests and a backlash from supporters over attempts to sign veteran striker Marko Arnautovic, it was not what United would have wanted to hear.

Southampton owners begin to grow network after purchasing controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. amid ambitions to make Saints focal point of Red Bull-style football empire

Southampton's owners have added the first new club to their network by purchasing a controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. Sportsmail reported in March how Sport Republic, the London-based firm who bought Southampton in January, were hoping to add up to two new clubs to their portfolio by the end of the summer and Turkey was one of the countries they were looking in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Own goal! Rishi Sunak gets football teams mixed up in awkward pun-turned-gaffe at Tory hustings after 'napping between events' and branding himself 'underdog' in race against frontrunner Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak tonight confessed he is the 'underdog' in the Tory leadership contest - as the former chancellor committed another gaffe in his bid to become prime minister. At the latest Conservative hustings event in Manchester, Mr Sunak acknowledged he is lagging behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to enter Downing Street.
WORLD
Daily Mail

