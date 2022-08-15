ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Is Rangers vs PSV on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Champions League play-off

 4 days ago
RANGERS are one round away from their first Champions League campaign in 12 years.

The Gers looked in serious trouble when they succumbed to a 2-0 first leg defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK8T8_0hHgR04v00
Rangers completed a brilliant comeback against Union Saint-Gilloise Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323jyL_0hHgR04v00
PSV are in good form after knocking out a much fancied Monaco side Credit: Getty

But they bounced back a week later to win the second leg 3-0.

And they'll be hoping for another famous night under the Ibrox lights against PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch club come into this one on the crest of a wave, after knocking out a much fancied Monaco team in extra time following a last minute equaliser.

What time does Rangers vs PSV kick off?

  • Rangers take on PSV on Tuesday, August 16.
  • The match kicks off at 8pm UK time.
  • It takes place at Ibrox.
  • The teams last met in 1999, when Rangers were 4-1 winners at the same venue in the Champions League group stage.

What TV channel is Rangers vs PSV on and can I live stream it?

  • Rangers vs PSV is live on BT Sport 1.
  • Coverage commences at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Ryan Kent missed out on Rangers' win over St Johnstone at the weekend but is expected to reclaim his spot in the team from Rabbi Matondo.

Defender James Sands is also expected to recover from the injury that kept him out of the St Johnstone game.

Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are definitely out while Giovanni van Bronckhorst has indicated that Antonio Colak is likely to start over Alfredo Morelos, who is not yet ready for 90 minutes.

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored the last time the sides met, is severely short of attackers as he brings his side to Ibrox.

Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius and Yorbe Vertessen are all out, as are defenders Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli.

Midfielder Richard Ledezma recovered from an ACL injury, but was then the victim of a red card challenge at the weekend so it likely to cede his place to Joey Veerman.

