Happy birthday, Princess Anne! The Queen leads tributes to her only daughter on her 72nd birthday

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Queen has led the tributes to her daughter Princess Anne who celebrates her 72nd birthday today.

Her Majesty, 96, sent her public regards to the Princess Royal via social media, with a post on Instagram Stories.

The message featured an image of Anne taken earlier this year, when she hosted The Not Forgotten Association Garden Party in May.

It was accompanied by a simple caption saying: 'Wishing the Princess Royal a happy birthday today!'

Her Majesty was not the only royal to send her best regards to Princess Anne as she celebrates her birthday.

The Queen led the birthday wishes for her daughter Princess Anne, who turns 72 today, with a post on Instagram Stories (pictured)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also sent a birthday greeting to Princess Anne via Instagram Stories (pictured)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, also shared a message via their own Instagram account.

Their Instagram Stories post featured an image of Anne beaming, which appeared to be taken in June this year, as they royal attended the Cazoo Derby Festival in Surrey.

They captioned it: 'Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!'

Meanwhile, her brother Prince Charles, 73, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, 75, also sent well wishes via their Clarence House, reposting the Queen's message to Princess Anne, adding: 'Happy birthday to The Princess Royal.'

Royal watchers also wished the princess a happy birthday, with many taking to Twitter to send their greetings.

Princess Anne's brother Prince Charles, 73, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, 75, also sent the royal a message via Instagram Stories

One fan wrote: 'Happy Birthday to Princess Anne.'

Another added: 'The baddest of them all.'

And a third said: 'Wishing a very happy and healthy birthday to the amazing, dutiful Princess Royal...I hope she will have a great day and a wonderful new year.'

The princess, who was born at Clarence House on August 15 1950, is the mother of silver medal-winning Olympic horsewoman Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, who runs a sports management firm.

Anne was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia in 1990 for her work as president of the charity Save The Children.

Princess Anne, pictured here with other senior royals on June 2 during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, is considered to be the hardest working royal (pictured L-R: The Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence , the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales , Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Earl of Wessex)

In 2002, Anne became the first senior member of the royal family to be convicted of a criminal offence.

She pleaded guilty at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her English bull terrier Dotty bit two children in Windsor Great Park. She was fined £500.

A skilled horsewoman, Anne won the individual championship at Burghley in 1971, and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She won a place in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer in the British equestrian team.

In 1987, Anne was honoured by the Queen with the senior title of Princess Royal, which is traditionally, but not automatically, given by the sovereign to their eldest daughter.

Anne has been married twice. She wed Capt Phillips in 1973, they separated in 1989 and divorced in 1992.

In 1992, she married Tim Laurence, a former equerry to the Queen, who became a Vice Admiral. They will mark 27 years of marriage later this year.

