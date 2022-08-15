Make a move: These air-foam cushioning flip flops that shoppers claim are the 'comfiest flip flops ever' are on sale from £19

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission.

Flip flops are a summer staple, but the flat soles can play havoc on your feet, putting pressure on your arches, leading to swelling and inflammation.

Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have found a comfortable alternative with the Fitflop Women's Iqushion Flip Flop.

Thousands with foot conditions like plantar fasciitis have claimed how they're 'the best supportive flip flop ever', raving how they offer 'immediate relief from ankle/fallen arch problems'. And the best news? They're on sale with up to £9.25 off.

The FitFlop Iqushion Flip Flops have impact pillows in high-pressure areas; these claim to deliver non-stop comfort throughout the day, while the thicker sole gives you more of a platform, which is excellent for elevating your feet.

With traditionally thin flat soles, flip flops lack arch support, which causes us to over grip with our toes, causing strain and inflammation.

For many, the Fitflop Women's Iqushion Flip Flop are a great alternative to traditional flip flops.

Thanks to the unique air-foam impact cushions and built-in arch contour, the Fitflops are a go-to for thousands of shoppers who want the flip flop style but with better support.

With over 7,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Fitflop Women's Iqushion Flip Flops have become a reliable summer favourite.

Shoppers have piled on the praise for the Fitflops, describing them as 'so comfortable and lightweight', and 'the comfiest flip flops ever'.

Setting themselves apart from regular flip flops, the Fitflops have a built-in arch contour and anatomically shaped footbed that gives more support for your feet.

The iQushion air-foam cushioning means that these flip flops reduce the stress on your feet, ankles and knees, so they are an unsurprising hit with shoppers this summer.

One delighted shopper left a five-star review for the Fitflop Women's Iqushion Flip Flops, writing: 'These are one of the best flip flops I ever had!

'Having flat feet it has always been a struggle for me to get adequate shoes and even more to find good sandals/flip flop that would support my feet. This is the second pair I have brought. The first one lasted me 4 years!! Worth the price 100%.'

Another agreed, adding: 'Because of the sole and the curve to support your upper it is super for back suffers and also most important the sole is not completely flat again a bonus for back suffers, and these were a great price.'