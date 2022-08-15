ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea willing to pay £50m for Anthony Gordon after having £40m transfer bid rejected by Everton

By Charlie Wyett
 2 days ago
CHELSEA are willing to pay £50million for Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The West London club offered £40m for the England Under-21 international but that was rejected.

Chelsea are willing to meet Everton's demands for Anthony Gordon Credit: Reuters

And Everton are still insisting they will not let their star player leave this summer.

The Merseyside club have already turned down attempts by both Spurs and Newcastle to sign Gordon, who has made 32 Premier League starts.

The player is understood to be keen to leave Goodison Park but knows Everton are determined to keep him at for at least one more season.

Everton sold Richarlison to Tottenham for £50m in a deal worth up to £60m, although they have signed Dwight McNeil from Burnley for £20m and £30m Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

James Tarkowski has joined on a free transfer from Burnley while Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre have arrived on loan from Wolves and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is targeting at least one more new arrival before the deadline, although their attempt to land Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to fail.

The Blues are still hoping to land Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong who has also been Manchester United's primary midfield target.

But the Dutchman is still in a contract row with Barca in a dispute over wages.

Tuchel also wants to add a defender and has seen two bids rising to £70m turned down by Leicester for Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have already added nearly £170m worth of talent to their squad, with new signings Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling all involved in Chelsea's fierce clash with Spurs on Sunday.

They also added Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, with the teenager a similarly bright prodigy to Gordon.

