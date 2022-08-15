ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?

DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?

Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Has my friend had a large boost in COVID immunity from her recent infection?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Two weeks ago, my friend got COVID a week before she was scheduled for her second booster. She is 55. She feels the second booster isn’t necessary now, because she is effectively immunized. I understand that the second booster is recommended three to four months after recovery. Can you enlighten me? A mutual friend who is immunocompromised feels unsafe around her unless she is “fully boosted.” I feel stuck between two good friends. -- J.S.B.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?

Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Here's How to Keep Your Liver Healthy

What looks like a half-deflated football but performs more than 500 of the essential tasks that keep your body healthy? If you guessed the liver, you’d be right. "Your liver is a silent powerhouse," says Tamar Hamosh Taddei, MD, associate professor of medicine, digestive diseases, at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Medical News Today

How does tramadol affect the liver?

Tramadol is a narcotic that can treat moderate to severe pain. There have been reports that tramadol may damage the liver. People can reduce the risk of liver damage by avoiding taking tramadol alongside alcohol and certain other drugs. state that taking this medication in high doses over an extended...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What can cause stomach churning?

Stomach churning is an uncomfortable sensation in the abdomen that may occur alongside nausea and other digestive symptoms. Although stomach churning is often only temporary, it can sometimes indicate an underlying condition. This article describes what stomach churning feels like, if it is normal, and 11 possible causes. We also...
HEALTH
Health
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 neuro complications, long-term symptoms in kids

Two new US studies describe pediatric COVID-19, one finding that 7.0% of hospitalized children developed neurologic complications such as seizures, and the other showing that even mild infections can lead to long COVID. 7% have seizures, brain damage. In a large, multicenter study published today in Pediatrics, a team led...
KIDS
Medical News Today

All about multi-infarct dementia: Symptoms, causes, and more

Multi-infarct dementia (MID) is a form of vascular dementia. Vascular dementia occurs due to one or more strokes. MID can develop following multiple strokes. Dementia is the term for progressive diseases that cause a decline in cognitive ability. It can occur as part of various conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, or as a result of brain damage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Some of the top medications for muscle pain

Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?

You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?

Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
