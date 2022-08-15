ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heated moment Carrie Bickmore and Steve Price argue about whether 'racist' statues of the past should be torn down - after report criticised 'too many monuments to white males'

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Hosts of The Project have erupted over plans to tear down a statue that has been deemed racist, after a report criticised there being 'too many monuments to white males'.

Hobart City Council is taking down a statue of William Crowther, who removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became Tasmania's premier.

Co-host Steve Price argued everyday Aussies are happy to have historical figures honoured with statues and do not want to see history 'erased.'

But Carrie Bickmore lashed out at the conservative commentator saying that learning about history means being able to make changes.

'If they were erected by the public, perhaps that public at the time didn't have all the information,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OjUS_0hHgMqhh00
Co-hosts of The Project Carrie Bickmore (left) and Steve Price (right) hold very different views on the removal of a controversial statue in Tasmania

Price replied that 'maybe they did have all the information and things have changed, times have changed'.

Comedian Peter Helliar also chimed in on the controversial topic which has played in the US, UK and Europe as younger generations question whether statues of historical figures should remain if they are tarnished by racism or brutality.

'It doesn't erase the history at all,' Helliar said.

'It just means we're not holding it up to be celebrated the way a statue invites you to do.'

A fired-up Price said: 'I think agitators would have us rip down every statue of Captain Cook or get rid of every statue of Captain Phillip.'

He was referring to James Cook, who achieved the first recorded European contact with the eastern coastline of Australia, and Arthur Phillip, who was first governor of the Colony of New South Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3WbE_0hHgMqhh00
The statue of William Crowther, who removed the skull of Aboriginal man William Lanne in 1869 and sent it to London nine years before he became Tasmania's premier, will be torn down

Waleed Aly said statues of historical figures are viewed is 'a spectrum'.

'The Crowther case is a particular one, because of what he is alleged to have done,' he said.

'I reckon there are people who would say that one should come down, Cook maybe is a different thing ... I'd just be wary of saying you're talking about monolithic views across the board.'

Price replied that he didn't like 'erasing history ... I'm very uncomfortable about pulling statues down'.

Hobart City Council on Monday night voted 7-4 to remove the statue from Franklin Square in the capital's CBD after years of campaigning from Aboriginal groups.

The removal of the sculpture from Franklin Square, in Hobart's CBD, will cost around $20,000 but there are also plans to move it somewhere else.

The bronze statue, erected in 1889, has long been contentious in Hobart.

Indigenous activists praised the decision to remove the statue of Mr Crowther, labelling it 'racist' and 'barbaric'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ma0wf_0hHgMqhh00
A row has blown up over 'woke' plans to remove the statue of disgraced colonial Australian politician, William Crowther, who mutilated an Aboriginal man's dead body

The council estimates it will cost a further $50,000 needed to install a new monument.

In 2021, an artist painted its head and hands red as part of a reimagining of the statue, symbolising the body part Mr Crowther removed and that he had 'blood on his hands' over the mutilation.

The proposal was outlined in a Hobart council report that claimed too many white men were memorialised in the city and that there would be more 'removals'.

Council member Simon Behrakis attacked the plan as a 'distraction with woke left wing issues over working on solving issues that actually affect the lives of Hobartians'.

'It's important that we acknowledge all aspects of history, including the bad parts. That is not the same as sanitising or censoring history,' he said in an earlier social media post about the statue.

Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chair Michael Mansell, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the William Crowther statue, said the plan to move it somewhere else was 'illogical'.

'If the reason you're taking a statue down is because what the person did was so offensive, you couldn't put it up in any other context because people will remember what that guy stood for,' he said.

'Cutting up dead bodies just because they are Aboriginal and treating them as fair game, (as) animals, it wouldn't matter what good that person did, the scale of the atrocity stands out.'

Mr Mansell said any other statues with similarly 'horrible histories' should also be taken down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQEmc_0hHgMqhh00
William Lanne was thought to be the last 'full-blooded' Aboriginal when he died in  1869

William Lanne was regarded as Tasmania's last 'full-blooded' Aboriginal man when he died from cholera and dysentery at 34.

In a gruesome piece of history, Mr Crowther broke into the morgue where Mr Lanne's body lay, on behalf of London's Royal College of Surgeons.

Mr Crowther 'decapitated (Mr Lanne), sliced open his face and peeled off the skin, removing his skull and replacing it with the skull of a white man, stolen from another corpse in the morgue. He then stitched him back up, attempting to cover his crime.'

The move was condemned even back then.

Mr Lanne's brain was put on show in an exhibition in London in 1912.

Mr Crowther was known as a naturalist and surgeon but his life was defined for his infamous actions in exhuming and mutilating bodies in the name of science.

Comments / 406

Ricky Guerrero
2d ago

History is good and bad. Removing statues is not going to change history. Somebody once said that "those of us that forget the past are condemned to repeat it".

Reply(23)
138
BLÀCKBEÀRD
2d ago

don't remove them.. how is it okay to put putin status in playgrounds in NY but it's not okay to have a former president? is this even America anymore?

Reply(62)
100
James Johnston
2d ago

every record has been destroyed, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue in Street building has been renamed, every date has been altered, and that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute" George Orwell 1984. you say you won well okay congratulations you won a trip to Oceania and George Orwell's future but I'm sure people like you and your ilk will enjoy that since from your post it seems to me that's the type of world you want to live in!

Reply
38
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

