Portland, OR

Real Salt Lake edge Sounders thanks to Andrew Brody

Andrew Brody scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute as Real Salt Lake defeated a Western Conference rival on the road for the first time this season with a 2-1 decision against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. Sergio Cordova also tallied for Salt Lake (10-8-7, 37 points), which...
Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

Red Bulls aim to snap scoreless skid in Atlanta

Atlanta United will try to secure their first four-game unbeaten run of 2022 when they host a New York Red Bulls side struggling in attack on Wednesday night. Late goals from Andrew Gutman have boosted Atlanta in its last two matches. Gutman's exceptional long-range strike in second-half stoppage time decided...
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
