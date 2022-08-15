Read full article on original website
Collider
How To Watch 'Look Both Ways': Where Is the Lili Reinhart Movie Streaming?
The idea of a multiverse isn't one explored by a lot of filmmakers outside the realms of comic books and science fiction. Look Both Ways attempts to do just that - look at both ways the life of a young woman could have played out. Multiple award-winning director Wanuri Kahiu who has a knack for stretching your imaginations is behind the cameras for this Netflix project. A recipient of several African Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and, Best Screenplay for the Kenyan drama film Whisper. Kahiu is also the brains behind the first Kenyan film to screen at the Cannes Films Festival Rafiki.
EW.com
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Martin Short proves how to (t)werk out the answer on Password
Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short (t)werks out a win, at least in one round, in our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Password. On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit's dramatic dinner party wraps up, but not before Crystal learns about the gossip being spread about her. Things are heating up at summer camp, but cooling down with the stage production of Frozen on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Collider
Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Puts Jenna Ortega in the Middle of Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder
Netflix has released the first trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the creepy and kooky family created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday follows the misadventures of the young Addams as she joins a new school and tries to hone her psychic abilities.
Collider
'Euphoria's Season 2 Gag Reel Features Zendaya and Hunter Schafer Cracking Up During the 'Brokeback Mountain' Scene
Euphoria fans are no stranger to long hiatuses with Season 1 having aired in 2019, followed by Season 2 arriving on HBO earlier this year. And it looks like it might be a while before we get Season 3 of HBO's gritty and psychedelic drama following the addictions and emotional dependencies of a group of high school cohorts. So to keep Euphoria fans satiated, and to give them a rare chance to smile, HBO has released a new official blooper reel from behind the scenes of Season 2's filming.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
‘Last Man Standing’: Why Kaitlyn Dever’s Departure Was ‘Really Hard’ for Tim Allen
The beloved sitcom Last Man Standing followed the daily life of Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a hardworking man who, through sheer chance, found himself surrounded by women. The Baxter household is made up of Mike, his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters: Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly McCook), and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever).
‘Law & Order’ Producer Teases New ‘Rollisi’ Storylines Coming
For all of you Law & Order: SVU fans, we picked up a little news about one of our favorite couples from producer Julie Martin. She’s also a writer on the popular series starring Mariska Hargitay. But this update is not about her Olivia Benson character. It happens to involve “Rollisi” for those who know. If you don’t, then Kelli Giddish plays Detective Amanda Rollins while Peter Scanavino plays Dominick Carisi.
Ellen Pompeo Would Like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ To Be “Less Preachy” About Social Issues
Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy does not shy away from tackling social issues, but star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo believes the long-running ABC medical drama should adjust the way it approaches those issues. “I think if I had any desire honestly it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things,” Pompeo said on the latest episode of her Tell Me podcast. “It’s like, we do one episode about let’s see … Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I’d like...
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kevin McKidd Teases Show Is ‘Going Back to the Beginning’
The upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to introduce a new crop of medical interns to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with that comes a return to the show’s roots. Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the long-running ABC medical drama, spoke about the...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
‘League of Their Own’: ‘Queer People Didn’t Just Show Up at Stonewall; We’ve Been Around Forever’ Says Abbi Jacobson
Editor’s Note: This post contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own,” including the ending. When Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” finally said the 1992 film’s iconic “There’s no crying in baseball!” it doesn’t unfold the way you’d expect. The line comes from Jess (Kelly McCormack), when Carson (Abbi Jacobson) buckles under the pressure of having to take over as coach for Dove (Nick Offerman). It’s one of many moments where Jacobson and co-creator Will Graham’s team of writers subvert Penny Marshall’s film and make it their own. “Jimmy Dugan, what you love [about him] is that it’s a redemption story,”...
Collider
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
EW.com
Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members
Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome. Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post. In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Niko...
Collider
DCAU: Ranking the Best DC Animated Show, According to Reddit
DC bolsters an impressive catalog of animated shows and movies that are second to none. Batman alone has multiple iconic TV shows, and the HBO Max original adult animated series Harley Quinn has become a massive success. Many of DC's shows are known to portrait mature plots and themes, even though they are animated for kids.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Collider
'Westworld' Season 4: Who Is Christina, Really?
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld spoilers.Westworld’s Season 4 finale pulled the curtain back on the true nature of a new character with a familiar face, Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). Viewers were introduced to Christina as a humble writer for a game company, Olympiad Entertainment, but showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spare no time twisting Christina’s world upside-down with the return of Teddy (James Marsden). The old bounty hunter with a heart of gold brings with him a lot of unsettling revelations for Christina about who she really is, and the answer begs several bigger questions that are left up in the air after the finale.
