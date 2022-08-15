ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Comments / 1

Related
recordpatriot.com

Benzie County calendar of events for Aug. 17-31

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Recurring events. • 9 a.m. to noon, Manistee Farmers Market, Saturdays through Oct. 1, at the Wagoner Community...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Numerous Downtown Improvement Projects, Events On Deck

From the repaving of East Front Street to two upcoming bridge projects to a new community tailgate event for the Michigan/Michigan State game in Traverse City’s new civic square, numerous projects and events are headed soon to downtown Traverse City. Staff will give an overview of initiatives on deck to TC Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday, with The Ticker offering a sneak peek at what’s ahead.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Frankfort, MI
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Art#Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
townandtourist.com

15 Best Traverse City Hiking Trails (For All Levels & Pet-Friendly)

Traverse City is the heart of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, home to the abundant and ever-changing natural scenery and distinct shores of Lake Michigan. The area highlights towering cliffside overlooks, rolling sand dunes, and dense forests for miles in all directions. With the constantly shifting climate and its diverse landscape, Traverse City is central to an array of unique outdoor opportunities.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County

COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
275
Followers
405
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy