recordpatriot.com
Benzie County calendar of events for Aug. 17-31
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Recurring events. • 9 a.m. to noon, Manistee Farmers Market, Saturdays through Oct. 1, at the Wagoner Community...
traverseticker.com
Numerous Downtown Improvement Projects, Events On Deck
From the repaving of East Front Street to two upcoming bridge projects to a new community tailgate event for the Michigan/Michigan State game in Traverse City’s new civic square, numerous projects and events are headed soon to downtown Traverse City. Staff will give an overview of initiatives on deck to TC Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday, with The Ticker offering a sneak peek at what’s ahead.
Inside The Kitchen at Modern Bird in Traverse City
“That that has always been the dream we would always talk about, ‘Oh, someday we’ll move to Traverse City and do this,'” said Emily Stewart. Now that dream is a reality for husband and wife Andy Elliot and Emily Stewart at Modern Bird. “It was like my...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Benzie Area Masons to host open house
The Benzie Area Masonic Lodge will be hosting an open house to celebrate the organization's 150th anniversary.
New faces to greet students at Frankfort-Elberta schools
Who are the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools for the upcoming 2022-23 school years?
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
Golf carts are weirdly popular - and street legal - in this Lake Michigan beach town
LUDINGTON, MI - They aren’t fast. They aren’t allowed on every road. They can’t be driven at night. But golf carts offer something to residents in one Northern Michigan beach town that makes them very popular. The city of Ludington, with a population of about 7,700, has...
Trapp Farm Nature Preserve is 'magical'
Hidden just outside of the village of Beulah is a nature preserve with a deep history in Benzie County that has had a long-lasting impact on Beulah and the surrounding area.
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
leelanauticker.com
Personalities Of The Peninsula: Boatbuilder & Man About Town David Dean
You might have met David Dean out and about in Leelanau County, but there’s so much more to his story. For the last 50 years, Dean has lived in a farmhouse on 13 acres high above Suttons Bay, with a jam-packed barn, many cats, and a most spectacular view.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Traverse City Hiking Trails (For All Levels & Pet-Friendly)
Traverse City is the heart of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, home to the abundant and ever-changing natural scenery and distinct shores of Lake Michigan. The area highlights towering cliffside overlooks, rolling sand dunes, and dense forests for miles in all directions. With the constantly shifting climate and its diverse landscape, Traverse City is central to an array of unique outdoor opportunities.
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
New playground equipment awaits Frankfort Elementary students
New and returning students to Frankfort Elementary School will get a whole school year to use the school's new playground equipment.
Benzie County Central Schools hires new educators
There will be some new faces greeting students this new school year at Benzie County Central Schools.
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
DNR investigating possible large cat sighting in Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of a large black cat sighting in Manistee County on Saturday. The cat was spotted at Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish by Traverse City photographer Dakota Stebbins, who was onsite to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run, 9&10 News reports.
Benzie County is an art lover’s paradise
Benzie County offers plethora of art galleries.
Lisa’s Little Gift Shop brightens up northern Michigan town
Lisa's Little Gift Shop is not that little, at least not in terms of the items it carries. There are wind chimes, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, local brands and more.
