GRPD investigating attempted vehicle theft, crash on city's NE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating after a stolen car was crashed into a tree on the city's northeast side Saturday evening. Police say the crash happened on 1300 Diamond Avenue NE after a suspect stole the vehicle sometime earlier Saturday. The suspect...
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
whtc.com
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
Lansing overnight shooting leaves 79-year-old dead
Lansing Police Department said a 79-year-old man is dead after he was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.
Walker Fire Department contains early morning structure fire in Plainfield Twp.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Walker Fire Department has responded to a working structural fire on Mill Creek on August 21. A section of the building caught fire just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. With help from Alpine and Plainfield departments, the fire was contained quickly. Walker Fire says...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Fremont police searching for two missing teens from Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department needs the public's help in locating two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20. Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 13-year-old Hebrank...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
UpNorthLive.com
Three sent to hospital after boat crashes into breakwall at high speed
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in a boat crash on Little Traverse Bay that sent three people to the hospital. Troopers said they believe the group struck the breakwall in Bay View at a high rate of speed, causing...
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
whtc.com
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
whtc.com
Passenger in Jeep Filled with Teens Loses Life in Collision with Gravel Truck
GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – A teen riding in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Kentwood man passed away at the scene after a two-vehicle crash east of Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were...
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
Trial set for GRPD officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun
A Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun while running toward a suspect will stand trial next month.
