Haverstraw, NY

wrcr.com

NY DEC Adds Rockland to Drought Watch and Fire Warning Advisories

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded its Drought Watch and Fire Warning map to include Rockland County and much of the Hudson Valley. That means without significant rain soon, state officials could start asking residents to save water whenever possible. Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Kear, says the dry conditions are making it hazardous for area firefighters…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wrcr.com

Clarkstown to Shift Lifeguards’ Rotations to Avoid Closing Public Pools

The town of Clarkstown will be rotating some lifeguards a little bit, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to close or restrict public pool usage despite a lifeguard shortage. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann says they never reached the 90 lifeguards they were hoping for, they did get 70 for the season, but some will be heading off to school soon…
CLARKSTOWN, NY
wrcr.com

Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps Booted from Town’s 911 System, Faist and Spring Hill to Cover RVAC Territory

The Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps will no longer be dispatched from the Town of Ramapo’s 911 system due to poor response times and no corrective plan from the corps’ leadership to fix the situation. That’s according to the town’s supervisor, who said the move was made yesterday. An “unofficial” Facebook page suggested that the corps had been shut down. But Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says that’s not the case…
RAMAPO, NY
wrcr.com

4th Annual National Night Out Comes to Pomona’s Clover Stadium

The fourth Annual National Night Out is coming to Clover Stadium in Pomona tomorrow. Ramapo Police chief Martin Reilly says the event serves to strengthen the partnership between first responders and the community…. Kids are sure to enjoy the music, face painting, there’s a dunk tank, police and fire vehicles,...
POMONA, NY
wrcr.com

NY Boulders Top NJ Jackals, 12-9

The 5th-place New York Boulders started a three-game series against the 7th-place New Jersey Jackals last night at Clover Stadium in Pomona. The Boulders took an early lead, but Jackals’ catcher Jason Agresti came up in the second with two outs and DH Alfredo Marte on third looking to even the score…
POMONA, NY

