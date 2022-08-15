The town of Clarkstown will be rotating some lifeguards a little bit, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to close or restrict public pool usage despite a lifeguard shortage. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann says they never reached the 90 lifeguards they were hoping for, they did get 70 for the season, but some will be heading off to school soon…

