Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21

This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
flatlandkc.org

curiousKC | What Was Kansas City’s First City Park?

Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
fox4kc.com

Grow Your Own Food & Save Money

