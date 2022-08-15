Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Upcoming KC Miracle-Ear Mission
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Oct 1., over 350 free hearing aids will be handed out at Kauffman Stadium. It’s through the Miracle Ear Foundation.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KC organization needs help paying for another storage unit to store donations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Heroes get all kinds of donations from food to clothes, but now they need help with paying for a storage unit to house all of those donations. Inside their storage units are items that will eventually go to a person who is getting off the streets and into a […]
A late-Jazz Age Tudor in Brookside is designed to feel both cozy and grand with a cathedral ceiling, stained glass and personal, modern touches
A soaring cathedral ceiling and a wall punctuated by a large stained-glass window make this Brookside living room feel as if it were originally a church, not a cozy family home. The grand living room is just one of many unique and quirky architectural features that made Janette Yost confident...
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Kansas City hopes 'Violence Interrupters' can cut crime with job training and child care
As Kansas City continues to grapple with high rates of homicides and gun violence, a new city program aims to intervene — and interrupt — incidents of violence before they happen. Called Violence Interrupters, the program draws in leaders from City Hall, the Kansas City Police Department, the...
How to Celebrate 816 Day in Kansas City
August 16 or "816 Day" will consist several events as Kansas Citians and businesses throughout the metro pay homage to cities area code and culture.
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21
This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
What to expect from Union Station’s new Maya exhibition
Kansas City Union Station's Maya: The Exhibition opens Friday. What to expect before going to the popular exhibit.
curiousKC | What Was Kansas City’s First City Park?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding bill
Mayor Lucas is suing Missouri and the police board over SB 678, which would allocate a larger percentage of Kansas City's budget for KCPD.
Inspiring Kids To Live Out Their Dreams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get set for the new school season! Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City provides both affordable and accessible opportunities for our youth.
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City
Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Grow Your Own Food & Save Money
Grow Your Own Food & Save Money
SantaCaliGon Days to feature enhanced security for 2022
After four people were injured in a shooting at last year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival, Independence officials weighed security enhancements to head off potential violence in 2022.
