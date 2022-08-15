ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Wendy Veith
2d ago

This happened a few years ago to a few girls young as 14 in Pinellas county fleeing because of car theft. Then people cried racism because the police did not go into the water and try to get them out in the wee hours of morning. Like they were dressed to do search and rescue in an area where alligators are not at all unlikely. Not one to necessarily side with the police, but this was not the fault of the police.

RICHARD MILLER
2d ago

I like how the writer makes it sound like they were kids... She was 17 and he was 19. Why was he with a minor at 3 am?? This is not the police fault, keep your kids safe

James Burton
2d ago

the Democrats need to tell the youth to listen to police officers and follow the law.. hard lesson to learn, but on the bright side of things this saves the middle class a lot of tax dollars in the long run.

