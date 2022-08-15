Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township

The sheriff’s office says a car crash turned into a shooting situation in Kent County on Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the at-fault vehicle took off after the crash and the other vehicle involved followed them.

According to the sheriff’s office, the at-fault vehicle fired shots at the other vehicle as the two turned onto 4 Mile Road. The vehicle wasn’t hit, but a home along 4 Mile Road was hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies are still investigating. If you have any information that could help deputies, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

