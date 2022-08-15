ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1v00_0hHgLfCj00

The sheriff’s office says a car crash turned into a shooting situation in Kent County on Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the at-fault vehicle took off after the crash and the other vehicle involved followed them.

According to the sheriff’s office, the at-fault vehicle fired shots at the other vehicle as the two turned onto 4 Mile Road. The vehicle wasn’t hit, but a home along 4 Mile Road was hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies are still investigating. If you have any information that could help deputies, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized

JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
BANGOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MLive.com

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
HOLLAND, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy