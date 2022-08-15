Read full article on original website
Weigel Broadcasting To Air IHSA Football And Basketball Championship Games
(Champaign, IL) — The Illinois High School Association and its digital broadcast partner are joining together with Weigel Broadcasting on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting will air the games. The state football championships take place November 25th and 26th at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign. Live coverage of the Girls and Boys Basketball Championships will air later in the school year.
