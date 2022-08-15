Read full article on original website
William Z. Bates
William Z. Bates, 90 of Taylorville passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. at his home in Taylorville, IL. He was born on November 13, 1931 in Taylorville, IL the son of Harry Edward and Nellie (Simpson) Bates. He married Patricia Oyler on November 13, 1952 in Taylorville, IL and she preceded him in death on October 16, 1990. He then married Wanda Bourdumis on December 12, 1992 in Stonington, IL and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2007. He worked and retired from Caterpillar in Decatur. William loved to mow yards and work outdoors especially in the garden.
Marian R. Brown
Marian R. Brown, 82, of Taylorville, IL, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Marian was born on October 1, 1939, the daughter of James “Bratch” and Lillie (Flatt) Johnson in rural Montgomery County, IL. She was a 1957 graduate of Rochester High School. She retired after many years working for the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Mary Wanda Ostrow
Mary Wanda Ostrow, 85, of Taylorville, passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her residence. Wanda was born October 26, 1936, in Carlinville, the daughter of Elmer Ray and Anna Christina (Friend) Lyons. She married Troy A. Bonnell, Sr., and they later divorced. Wanda then married Stanley J. Ostrow on July 20, 1980, in Momence. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2007.
Eugene "Gene" Gudgel
Mr. Eugene Frederick Gudgel, Jr., 67, of Tovey, IL passed from this life at 12:40 P.M. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Taylorville, IL. He was born in Springfield, IL on August 22, 1954, the son of Eugene and Thelma (Wise) Gudgel, Sr. Mr. Gudgel graduated from South Fork High School...
Ellen D. (Moore) Waschevski
Mrs. Ellen D. Waschevski, 70, of Buffalo, IL passed from this life at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was born in Taylorville, IL February 3, 1952 the daughter of Rolly E. and Frances E. (Campbell) Moore, Sr. Ellen married Paul Waschevski...
City of Taylorville Set To Receive Grant For Downtown
The city of Taylorville is set to receive a $3 million grant from the state of Illinois as part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program. The grant was part of work done by Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry, State Senator Doris Turner, Deputy Governor Andy Manar, Governor JB Pritzker, Smalltown Taylorville, and many other people that helped make this happen.
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/15/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-13-22 Tully Griham, age 45, of Springfield was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving suspended. 08-14-22 Nick Shelley, age 48, of Decatur was arrested by CCSO for domestic battery. The Taylorville Police Department reported the...
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
myradiolink.com
HSHS Announces Appointment of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD, IL (August 11, 2022) – Effective today, HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. “I am...
Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Bethalto Man Dies In Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash In Hartford
HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Wednesday morning identified a Bethalto man who tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Illinois State Route 3 at 7th Street in Hartford. A 9-1-1 call on the accident came in at approximately 4:11 p.m....
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
Springfield Fire responds to house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Derek W. Massey of Pana for contempt of court. Derek was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old DeeDee A. Daily of Altamont for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured vehicle. DeeDee posted $175 and was released.
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
ADM and LG Chem announce new joint venture in Decatur
August 16, 2022 – LG Chem and ADM have launched two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid in a new facility planned for Decatur. The first joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually. ADM would be the majority owner of GreenWise, and would contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility to the venture. The second joint venture, LG Chem Illinois Biochem, would be majority-owned by LG Chem. It would build a facility that will use products from GreenWise Lactic to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid (PLA) per year.
Springfield Man, Juvenile Charged In Christian County Auto Break-Ins
An 18-year-old from Springfield and a male juvenile are charged in a series of vehicle break-ins and car thefts in Christian County. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says the charges arise from multiple reports of items taken from cars, and two cars being stolen, in the Taylorville area on July 9th. 18-year-old Drearion Neal of Springfield and the unnamed juvenile were arrested in Sangamon County in late July. Neal has now been formally charged with burglary after a finding of probable cause this week.
