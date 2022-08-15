ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year

DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts

GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program for Cellphone Lock Pouches

Richardson ISD goes back to class on Tuesday. You may have heard about the district's controversial plan to ban some students from using cellphones by locking it in a pouch. At a school board meeting last week, the decision was made to scale back on that plan – but not entirely.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects

ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Weekly

Not My Son Holds Back To School Festival

Youth of all ages gathered in J.P. Hawn Park on the last weekend before school kicks off across Dallas for games, dancing, and prize giveaways. The event was organized by local nonprofit Not My Son, a Black-women led grassroots community organization that got its start amid the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. It was their third annual Back to School Festival, and it appeared to be a successful one.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Keller ISD trustees order 41 books removed from school libraries

Students returning to school in the Keller Independent School District will not find the Bible or a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary in their libraries. They're just some of the books removed as the district responds to a crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republicans.
KELLER, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video

The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland, Irving ISDs Report Bus Delays Due to Driver Shortages

Students in the Garland and Irving ISD are being subjected to delays due to a shortage of bus drivers. The Garland ISD said they were facing major staffing shortages Monday morning and that some students were two hours late to school. They expect to deal with the same issue in the afternoon as well.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school

DESOTO, Texas - Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.
DESOTO, TX
desotoisd.org

DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522

DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
DESOTO, TX
texasmetronews.com

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.

The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX

