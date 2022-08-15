Youth of all ages gathered in J.P. Hawn Park on the last weekend before school kicks off across Dallas for games, dancing, and prize giveaways. The event was organized by local nonprofit Not My Son, a Black-women led grassroots community organization that got its start amid the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. It was their third annual Back to School Festival, and it appeared to be a successful one.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO