Churchman
2d ago
THINK?? MOST of the homelessare on Drugs!! THEY would ratherDO DRUGS than have a roof overthere head!! BUT telling a progressivedemocrat THAT, is like telling a demoidiotthe world is round instead of flat!!
4
Michelle Barnes
2d ago
Many of these people have no desire or intention of being housed. The problem is that average people don't understand that.
4
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon homeless deaths disproportionately occur in Multnomah County
Multnomah County is the site of a greatly disproportionate share of deaths of homeless people in Oregon, according to new state data released this week. Of the 207 deaths that occurred from January through June of this year, 35% were in Portland and the rest of Multnomah County, even though county residents only account for 19% of Oregon’s population.
Homeless woman bumped to the bottom of Section 8 housing list after 3-year wait
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tara Pietromonaco is one of dozens of homeless campers who have claimed a section of Northeast 33rd Drive as their own. Like many of them, she's been pushing to find a way out of the chaos of the streets, but the path to housing isn't easy.
Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut
A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
constructiondive.com
Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site
Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
kbnd.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon
PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
Third-party report offers solutions for Gresham Police
As community concerns reach a new peak, city council reviews 40 actionable public safety itemsA year and a half ago the executive director of a Gresham family shelter was brutally assaulted in broad daylight. Andrea Pickett emotionally recounted the traumatic incident during a Gresham City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, on a day where the spotlight was placed on public safety. In Feb. 2021 Pickett and another volunteer went in front of My Father's House, 5003 Powell Boulevard, to help shovel a route for a single mother trying to get to work after overnight snow and ice. After...
KEPR
People living in and around giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A Portland couple say they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. Kerry Stickler gave KATU a tour of his expansive property. He beamed with pride as he showed off the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene.
WWEEK
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet
Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
Readers respond: Follow the science on glyphosate
Nichole Linehan says Portland is following the science in its use of Roundup (Glyphosate). (”In contrast to green image, Portland continues using weedkiller Roundup in parks, “ Aug. 7) If Portland were actually following science it would see overwhelming evidence that Roundup’s active ingredient is potentially carcinogenic to...
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
KXL
Ted Wheeler Would Rather You Be Victimized Than Accept Reality
Political correctness kills. That’s the bottom line to Portland’s massive murder numbers. Portland is on track to set a new murder record this year, after setting one last year. So far, 55 dead and almost half the victims are black. Yet black men make up only about 3...
ONA leader: Hundreds of dollars missing from Providence nurse paychecks
Thousands of employees across Providence hospitals statewide are reporting missing pay -- and now they're filing a lawsuit against the company.
WWEEK
A Housing Nonprofit Collects Nuisance Complaints at Its Empty House in East Portland
Address: 1485 NE 128th Ave. Owner: Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives. How long it’s been empty: At least three years, but a neighbor says nearly 20. Why it’s empty: There’s no money to redevelop it. The decrepit ranch-style house with a collapsing garage, peeling teal paint, a moss-covered...
Tigard Police Log: Shoplifters threaten store worker with gun
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service from July 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 24 A driver crashed into a photo enforcement pole on Southwest Hall Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. Responding officers arrested the driver for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. An hour and a half after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit. Four cars...
WWEEK
A Newspaper’s Reporting Preserved a Pledge Not to Raze a Slabtown Grocery. It’s Still Empty.
Address: 1120 NW 21st Ave. Just north of Northwest 21st’s restaurant row sits a perfect retail opportunity—the big-windowed home of Northrup Grocery, which hasn’t served a customer since 2002. For many of those years, as the Northwest Examiner reported, Jeff Baldwin, whose parents bequeathed him the property,...
Judge rules measure to alter Portland city government can advance to November’s ballot
A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization.
nwlaborpress.org
Wage thieves will soon face criminal prosecution in Multnomah County
Employers who intentionally withhold wages totaling more than $10,000 could be taken to criminal court under an agreement in development between state labor regulators and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. Oregon’s Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) signed a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Mike Schmidt on...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter.
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
