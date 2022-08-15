The Highway from Reno, through Susanville to Red Bluff, is in fair shape, with the exception of a strip of rough road that lies in one corner of Sierra Country, California. This road is being used more and more, particularly by northbound tourists who use this cutoff as a time saver. T has but recently been called to the tourists’ attention, although many Nevadans have for a long time used it as a shorter way north, saving many hours of driving.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO