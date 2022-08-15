Read full article on original website
Cal-FIRE Crew Helps Spruce Up Susanville Little League Park
A big thank you to the Cal-FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Devil’s Garden Crew One, who spent Friday at Susanville’s “Pat Murphy Field” Little League complex cleaning up and doing some summer maintenance.
Washoe County Deputies Warn of Three Scams
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has been alerted to several local schemes to try and scam residents out of personal information and money. Scam 1 - “The Sheriff’s Office is calling…”: The caller says, “Hi my name is Lieutenant (fill in the blank) with the WCSO." The caller uses the name of a former staff member and tries to get information from the person and advises them to schedule a court date immediately.
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Custodian
STARTING SALARY: $15.00 to $18.47 depending on experience. Under general supervision, performs a wide variety of custodial duties and related work as required. • Empties and lines waste receptacles and disposes of trash daily. On weekly basis cleans waste receptacles. Empties and lines Bio-hazard waste receptacles and disposes of trash in Bio-hazard storage containers.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 15, 1929
The Highway from Reno, through Susanville to Red Bluff, is in fair shape, with the exception of a strip of rough road that lies in one corner of Sierra Country, California. This road is being used more and more, particularly by northbound tourists who use this cutoff as a time saver. T has but recently been called to the tourists’ attention, although many Nevadans have for a long time used it as a shorter way north, saving many hours of driving.
25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
Greenville resident rebuilds with grief, optimism
Recovery is coming slower than expected for many in the Dixie Fire burn scar. Earlier this month, one year passed since the fire destroyed much of Greenville and its surrounding communities. NSPR’s Jamie Jiang was in Plumas County on the day of that year mark. She spoke with a longtime resident working to rebuild.
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
