The top three batters in the Vandalia Jr. High softball lineup accounted for 10 RBIs, and 8 runs scored as the Vandalia beat St. Elmo-Brownstown 18-2 on Tuesday evening. The Vandals put up two runs in the bottom of the first before busting the game open with a 7-run bottom of the second inning for a 9-0 lead. The Eagles would get on the board in the top of the third scoring on an overthrow to third to make it 9-1. Vandalia would add another run in the bottom of the third and SEB tagged on one in the top of the 4th to make it 10-2 heading into the bottom of the 4th inning. After a walk and a hit by pitch put two Vandals on base with no outs, Katy Sefton would double and Mackenzie Willenborg would single to push the score to 13-2. A double by Bella Walk and a single by Arian Dunaway would add two more runs for a 15-2 Vandal lead before Mady McCall would end the game by the 15-run rule on an inside the park home run with a line drive down the right field corner to give Vandalia the 18-2 win. Katy Sefton got the win on the mound going 4 innings and allowing just 3 runs, 1 earned on 3 hits while striking out 8. Kadence Speagle took the loss for SEB going all 3 1/3 innings, allowing 18 runs on 14 hits, striking out 5 and walking 5. Vandalia is now 3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at Carlyle. SEB is now 1-5 on the season and will play Thursday at home against South Central.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO