Beesley, McCall Finish in Top Ten as Vandalia Boys Finish 8th as Team at Hickory Stick Golf Invitational
Juniors Jonah Beesley and Conner McCall both finished in the top ten individually and Vandalia boys golf finished 8th as a team on Monday at the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Individually, Beesley finished tied for fourth shooting a 76 while McCall was sixth shooting a 78 for the tournament and the Vandals shot 359 as a team. Vandalia will have a few days off before getting back into action on Saturday at the Battle of Rend Lake Tournament at Rend Lake Golf Course.
Mulberry Grove Aces baseball falls in their season opener
Offensively for Mulberry Grove-Carter Scoggins 1 for 1 with BB, Logan Bauer 0 for 1 with BB, Tristan Altenberger BB. Pitching for Mulberry Grove-Carter Scoggins 1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BBs, Logan Bauer 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BBs, Jackson Icenogle 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, Jake Helmkamp 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB.
Top of the Order Production Leads Vandalia Softball to 18-2 Win Over SEB
The top three batters in the Vandalia Jr. High softball lineup accounted for 10 RBIs, and 8 runs scored as the Vandalia beat St. Elmo-Brownstown 18-2 on Tuesday evening. The Vandals put up two runs in the bottom of the first before busting the game open with a 7-run bottom of the second inning for a 9-0 lead. The Eagles would get on the board in the top of the third scoring on an overthrow to third to make it 9-1. Vandalia would add another run in the bottom of the third and SEB tagged on one in the top of the 4th to make it 10-2 heading into the bottom of the 4th inning. After a walk and a hit by pitch put two Vandals on base with no outs, Katy Sefton would double and Mackenzie Willenborg would single to push the score to 13-2. A double by Bella Walk and a single by Arian Dunaway would add two more runs for a 15-2 Vandal lead before Mady McCall would end the game by the 15-run rule on an inside the park home run with a line drive down the right field corner to give Vandalia the 18-2 win. Katy Sefton got the win on the mound going 4 innings and allowing just 3 runs, 1 earned on 3 hits while striking out 8. Kadence Speagle took the loss for SEB going all 3 1/3 innings, allowing 18 runs on 14 hits, striking out 5 and walking 5. Vandalia is now 3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at Carlyle. SEB is now 1-5 on the season and will play Thursday at home against South Central.
