Seminole County expands program to help homeless children in school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools is expanding its services to help students who leave campus every day, with no home to go to.

There were more than 1,900 homeless kids in the district last year, which was up by 500 from the year before.

As the trend of more homeless students and families continue to increase, there is more help being made available.

It’s called the Families in Need program in Seminole County, which provides wraparound services and educational stability for families who are going through hardships, and students who are homeless or in foster care.

Because there is so much need, it’s a program that is growing in Seminole County.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 1,400 students either lived in a hotel, their car or on the streets. Last year, that number grew to 1,957.

