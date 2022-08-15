ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County expands program to help homeless children in school

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools is expanding its services to help students who leave campus every day, with no home to go to.

There were more than 1,900 homeless kids in the district last year, which was up by 500 from the year before.

As the trend of more homeless students and families continue to increase, there is more help being made available.

It’s called the Families in Need program in Seminole County, which provides wraparound services and educational stability for families who are going through hardships, and students who are homeless or in foster care.

Because there is so much need, it’s a program that is growing in Seminole County.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 1,400 students either lived in a hotel, their car or on the streets. Last year, that number grew to 1,957.

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
