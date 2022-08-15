ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

94.9 HOM

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
Q 96.1

WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
B98.5

Country Legend Lorrie Morgan Coming To Waterville

Country legend Lorrie Morgan will be performing at the Waterville Opera House on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Tickets for the show start at $48. Morgan has long been the envy of her peers for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. On records such as "A Picture of Me Without You" and "I Guess You Had to Be There," she ached with pain. She was feisty and sassy in "Watch Me," "What Part of No" "Five Minutes" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits "Except for Monday" and "Go Away." On her epic "Something in Red" she was an anguished, struggling everywoman.
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
WPFO

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
lcnme.com

WHAT IS A LEGACY?

We at The Lincoln County News are incredibly proud of Chris and Paula Roberts on their upcoming induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. It’s well deserved, although we are a little biased. As noted in the article on the front page, Chris and Paula, both separately...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Lerner Family Honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
BOOTHBAY, ME
lcnme.com

Thelma Corrine Sprague House

Thelma House, 81, of South Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, a daughter of Ralph Herbert and Thelma Cornish Sprague at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. She grew up in Newcastle on Liberty Street. She attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy and Tremont High in Cupertino, Calif. She finally received her GED from LA in 1975, in her own words, “15 years late.”
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
I-95 FM

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

