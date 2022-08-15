Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.

On Monday morning, they said they are searching for a group of juveniles responsible for the assault.

The incident happened on Sunday evening on the 100 block of Nittany Drive as the victim was walking in the area of Spring Run Park. After the woman was hit by the object, police say juvenile suspects ran from the park.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Allen Township Police by calling 717-238-9676 or texting or calling 717-850-UAPD (8273).

