Read full article on original website
Related
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Teri Reeves, Who Played Matt Casey’s Ex-Fiancé, Left the Show
Before we had “Brettsy,” the Chicago Fire couple Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, fans met Casey’s fiancé Hallie Thomas. Played by actress Teri Reeves, Hallie made her Chicago Fire debut during the NBC drama’s very first episode. She shared a complicated relationship with Matt Casey for much of season one. Later though, Reeves’ character was killed off. Now, about a decade following her exit, fans are wondering, why did Teri Reeves leave in the first place?
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have just revealed the fate of one character. The drama show follows the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The show currently has 10 seasons, with the 11th season underway. Season...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character
Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
When does Dawson leave Chicago Fire?
We all remember Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). She was at the center of Chicago Fire during its early years, and her romance with Casey (Jesse Spencer) resulted in her being part of the most notable relationships in the whole cast. Then, she was gone. Dawson’s exit was a shock to...
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11
Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?
‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s What the Show’s Newest Regular Cast Member Could Mean in Season 10
Chicago PD will have a new regular cast member in Season 10 with Benjamin Levy Aguilar continuing as Dante Torres. Aguilar will stay with Intelligence and work under the watchful eye of Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe. Aguilar appeared on the show as Franco Chavaro two seasons earlier. Still, the fact that Torres is back with the Intelligence Unit raises some interesting questions.
How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
How old is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire?
Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the resident veteran of Chicago Fire. He’s been on the job for longer than anyone but Mouch (Christian Stolte), and he always seems to have a useful bit of advice for the younger 51 members. Being that Herrmann is the senior member of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Cast Photo Behind-the-Scenes
If you are ready for some Chicago PD on your TV sets, then actress Tracy Spiridakos is offering up a sweet behind-the-scenes photo. As you can tell, Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton in the NBC police drama, is on the far right in the photo. Others in the photo include Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight, and Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead. On the far left is LaRoyce Hawkins, who appears as Officer Kevin Atwater.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?
Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
‘Chicago PD’: Major Season 10 Spoiler Spotted on Set
A Chicago PD Twitter fan page just gave away a major spoiler ahead of this fall’s season 10 premiere. May’s finale left audiences on the edge of their seats when they watched Hank Voight’s secrecy lead to a surprising death. As the show ended, his informant, Anna Avalos, learned the truth about Javier Escano’s part in her physical assault years prior—and she killed him. Then in a panic, she pointed a gun at Voight, which gave Hailey Upton no choice but to shoot her. Sadly, the gunshot was fatal.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Have Major Predictions for Mouch’s Future
Randall “Mouch” McHolland takes a backseat to many of Chicago Fire‘s forerunning characters like Kelly Severide and Sylvie Brett. However, he’s remained a constant presence among the show’s beloved cast. Now though, with Chicago Fire heading into its 11th season, fans have begun to think about what comes next for the veteran fireman whenever he decides to retire. See what some fans have said about Mouch’s future.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post
Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0