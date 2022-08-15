Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Nutcracker Auditions to be Held This Weekend
Auditions for this year’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet are this weekend, August 20-21. The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022 performances of the Christmas classic will be November 18 – 20 and will be directed by Brii Tyson. The auditions this Saturday and Sunday will be...
Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years
Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
The Daily South
"From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom": Georgia Rescue Pup Stars in Summer Blockbuster
A Georgia dog is enjoying her time in the spotlight after a bit of a rough start. Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta revealed on Facebook over the weekend that a former resident of theirs is the four-legged star of Hulu's new hit movie, Prey. "Fulton County Animal Services was...
thecitymenus.com
Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d
In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)
Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
thecitymenus.com
Fabulous Thunderbirds Cruise Into The Amp August 20
Kim Wilson, the group’s founder and sole original member, spearheads the group which continues to tour extensively in both the U.S. and Europe. The T-Birds have earned respect for musicianship and devotion to the blues, R & B and rock ‘n roll. Blues legend Muddy Waters called Wilson his favorite harmonica player and vocalist.
Rockmart’s 150th bash coming up this Saturday
Downton birthday party starts with parade at 10 a.m., concludes with fireworks at Hilburn Field in the evening Note: This
atlantahomesmag.com
The Serenbe Designer Showhouse
The Serenbe Designer Showhouse, presented by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles from September 23 to October 16, 2022, is back for the ninth year with a fresh take on farmhouse glam. The custom-built residence in the community’s Grange neighborhood is by Serenbe Planning & Design and 10/23 Construction with Mister + Mrs Sharp as lead spec designers.
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
The Citizen Online
James McCoy Fletcher, 75, of Newnan, Ga.
Mr. James McCoy Fletcher, 75, of Newnan, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. Born May 8, 1947, in Portland, Maine, he was a son of the late William V.K. Fletcher, and the late Elizabeth McCoy Knotts Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United...
thecitymenus.com
City of Dallas Names Shannon Gordon Main Street Manager
The city of Dallas, Georgia has officially named Shannon Gordon the Main Street Manager. Gordon is responsible for the development, execution, and documentation of the City of Dallas Main Street Program. The Main Street Manager position is one of the several recent positions that has been added to the Business Development office to better serve the community. The city of Dallas started the process of becoming a designated Main Street in 2020 in hopes to become a designated affiliate program next year.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service
Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
valdostatoday.com
Duluth Trading Co. bringing new facility to Georgia
ATLANTA – The workwear retailer Duluth Trading Company plans to build a new facility that will create more than 300 jobs in Bartow County, GA. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.
