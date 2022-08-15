Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New use for old multiple sclerosis drug shows great promise for a cure
Almost a million people in the U.S. and about 2.8 million people worldwide live with multiple sclerosis. Research is indicating interferon beta could offer a potential new path to treatment. The drug is already in use for multiple sclerosis treatment. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that causes pain,...
Medical News Today
What blood tests can help detect liver cancer?
No single blood test can diagnose liver cancer, but liver cancer blood tests can detect signs of liver dysfunction. Depending on a person’s signs and symptoms, a doctor may recommend further testing, such as a liver biopsy. Although blood tests cannot diagnose liver cancer, they. for signs of cancer....
verywellhealth.com
Glaucoma Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Glaucoma is a group of diseases that can damage the optic nerve and ultimately result in blindness. About 3 million Americans are living with glaucoma. Of the various types of glaucoma, open-angle glaucoma is the most common. Since this type often has no signs, about half of those with this condition have no idea they have glaucoma.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Applying cryopreserved amniotic membrane following intravitreal injection
CAM encourages corneal healing in patients with ocular surface disease. Dry eye disease (DED) was first defined in 1995. Since then, its definition has been revised to include a complex, multifactorial aetiology that includes hyperosmolarity, tear film instability, ocular surface inflammation and damage and neurosensory abnormalities.1. A characteristic feature of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Healthline
Building Your Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma Healthcare Team
Relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) is a complex condition that requires a multidisciplinary healthcare team. Specialists manage the treatment of RRMM and its potential physical, emotional, and social effects. Choosing the right team members involves several factors, including their expertise and experience with RRMM. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Nature.com
Comparison of HLA-mismatched unrelated donor transplantation with post-transplant cyclophosphamide versus HLA-haploidentical transplantation in patients with active acute myeloid leukemia
HLA-haploidentical allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (Haplo-HCT) is frequently used as treatment for patients with active acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Here, we investigated whether 9/10 HLA-mismatched unrelated donor transplantation (MMUD-HCT) with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) is an adequate alternative. Inclusion criteria in this retrospective registry study consisted of adult patients, first HCT with a Haplo donor or MMUD between 2010 and 2020 using PTCy as graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis, and primary refractory or relapsed disease. MMUD patients were pair-matched 1 to 2 with Haplo-recipients. A total of 73 MMUD patients met the inclusion criteria. Their data were compared to those of 146 Haplo patients in a matched-pair analysis. Median follow-up was 27 months in MMUD patients and 36 months in Haplo recipients. Two-year incidences of relapse and non-relapse mortality (NRM) were 40% and 18% in MMUD patients, respectively, versus 50% (P"‰="‰0.23) and 24% (P"‰="‰0.18) in Haplo recipients. Two-year leukemia-free survival (LFS) and overall survival (OS) was 42% and 46% in MMUD recipients, respectively, versus 26% (P"‰="‰0.1) and 28% (P"‰="‰0.061) in Haplo-patients. In conclusions, in AML patients with active disease at transplantation, MMUD-HCT results in at least comparable outcomes to Haplo-HCT when PTCy is applied.
labroots.com
After Transplant, Another Person is Cured of HIV
For the second time this year and only the fourth time ever, researchers have announced that a person has been cured of HIV. This individual, who had "full blown AIDS" at one point, received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with cancer. While this treatment is only for severe cases of cancer and cannot be applied to the average HIV patient, it has shown that it's possible to eliminate HIV infections, and cure the disease.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: An 8-Year-Old With Acute Onset Ataxia
Acute ataxia is a common neurologic presentation in the pediatric population that carries a broad differential diagnosis. The tempo of the presentation, distribution of the ataxia (focal or diffuse), examination findings, and paraclinical testing may be helpful in guiding diagnosis and management. Although Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and its variant, Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), are well defined, frequently encountered acute autoimmune neuropathies, the GBS/MFS spectrum have at least 12 different phenotypes with distinct neurologic features, 4 of which include ataxia. These lesser-known variants can be diagnosed clinically, in the absence of conclusive laboratory or neuroimaging data, and should always be considered in an acute presentation of ataxia. In this article, we present a previously healthy 8-year-old with acute onset ataxia with associated hyporeflexia that occurred after resolution of a presumed viral infection. We discuss our approach to ataxia, the patient's neurodiagnostic odyssey, and highlight the final diagnosis of acute ataxic neuropathy without ophthalmoplegia—a rare incomplete MFS subtype. Owing to timely recognition of the condition, the patient was treated appropriately and recovered fully.
raps.org
Study: Immune checkpoint inhibitors found to improve quality of life PROs
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) improve patient-reported outcomes (PROs) if they are used alone or together with other anticancer drugs, according to recent research published in JAMA Network Open. “The results of this meta-analysis demonstrate a favorable association of ICIs with patient quality of life compared with control groups that did...
ajmc.com
Impact of Cold Agglutinin Disease on Daily Life Seen in New Survey
Symptoms associated with cold agglutinin disease fluctuated throughout the course of the disease, and many patients were not satisfied with management measures. Although studies have explored the impact of cold agglutinin disease (CAD) on daily life, the patient perspective represents a gap in research. A study published in JMIR Formative Research surveyed patients to provide novel insights into the impact of fatigue and overall disease severity as perceived by individuals with CAD.
Comments / 0