The Fort Worth ISD has overcome the driver shortage and managed to hire enough drivers for the school year.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. School districts have had a hard time finding bus drivers. Many districts are feeling the pain of staffing shortages as the school year begins. Last year, the driver shortage that plagued the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. This past April, they were needing to fill 100 positions. NBC 5 reports that Fort Worth was so short-staffed they ended up with almost 40 routes without a bus driver.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO