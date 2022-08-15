ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Larry Lease

Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over Accident

A Fort Worth ISD school bus was involved in a roll-over accident.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD confirmed that a school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. The bus was full of students. According to Fox 4, Fort Worth police said the incident happened a little before 7:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle made a lane change as the bus was traveling east, forcing the bus to jump a curb and ended up tipping over on its side, sliding several feet into a grassy lot.
Larry Lease

Fort Worth ISD Ready for School as They Solve Bus Driver Shortage

The Fort Worth ISD has overcome the driver shortage and managed to hire enough drivers for the school year.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. School districts have had a hard time finding bus drivers. Many districts are feeling the pain of staffing shortages as the school year begins. Last year, the driver shortage that plagued the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. This past April, they were needing to fill 100 positions. NBC 5 reports that Fort Worth was so short-staffed they ended up with almost 40 routes without a bus driver.
