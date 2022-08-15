Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Plano ISD’s $1.5B bond election includes money for school safety and renovations
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Independent School District will ask voters to approve a $1.5 billion bond package in November. School board trustees voted Tuesday night to put the bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. It will include four propositions. The largest asks for more than $1 billion for...
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over Accident
A Fort Worth ISD school bus was involved in a roll-over accident.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD confirmed that a school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. The bus was full of students. According to Fox 4, Fort Worth police said the incident happened a little before 7:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle made a lane change as the bus was traveling east, forcing the bus to jump a curb and ended up tipping over on its side, sliding several feet into a grassy lot.
Fort Worth ISD Ready for School as They Solve Bus Driver Shortage
The Fort Worth ISD has overcome the driver shortage and managed to hire enough drivers for the school year.Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash. School districts have had a hard time finding bus drivers. Many districts are feeling the pain of staffing shortages as the school year begins. Last year, the driver shortage that plagued the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. This past April, they were needing to fill 100 positions. NBC 5 reports that Fort Worth was so short-staffed they ended up with almost 40 routes without a bus driver.
Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas
DALLAS - A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday. It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts. Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school. Over the past...
Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year
DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
Keller ISD trustees order 41 books removed from school libraries
Students returning to school in the Keller Independent School District will not find the Bible or a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary in their libraries. They're just some of the books removed as the district responds to a crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republicans.
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keller ISD to remove controversial books, including the Bible, from library shelves for review
KELLER, Texas - Keller ISD is asking campus staff and librarians to remove more than 40 books from library shelves. The books, which include titles like All Boys Aren't Blue, Anne Frank's Diary (The Graphic Adaptation), and the Bible, were among those recently challenged by parents and members of the community.
Most Dallas ISD students head back to school
Class is now underway for kids in the Dallas school district. The district's new superintendent said everyone's excited for a return to normalcy after a couple tough school years in the pandemic.
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school
DESOTO, Texas - Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Local Company Files Bankruptcy Amid School-District Lawsuit
A local construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last Tuesday after allegedly being denied payment for services by the Arlington Independent School District. Now, dozens of impacted customers who deposited thousands of dollars with RJ Construction are watching with concern as their projects sit incomplete and unfinished. Some expressed...
New Arlington water assistance program announced for residents
Arlington Water Utilities customers who meet income requirements can apply for assistance here.
Denton selects its new police chief
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
Audit uncovers major overcrowding at Tarrant County's juvenile detention center
FORT WORTH, Texas - An audit of Tarrant County’s juvenile detention center uncovered major issues related to overcrowding. Issues at the detention center include violations like housing some youth inmates in the adult jail with no separation from the general population. In April 2022, Tarrant County’s juvenile detention center...
Program offers free Wi-Fi in these Fort Worth neighborhoods
The city of Fort Worth launched a program to bring free Wi-Fi to neighborhoods that need it most. City leaders used federal COVID relief money to pay for it.
Collin County Killer Faces Execution Tonight (Wednesday)
Texas has scheduled a Collin County man’s lethal injection tonight in Huntsville. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was condemned for murdering McKinney real estate agent Sarah Anne Walker 16 years ago. They found her stabbed to death in a model home she was showing.
Arlington resident wins $1.75 million in 'Texas Two Step'
Someone in Arlington is a millionaire after hitting the jackpot in the 'Texas Two Step'. The $1.75 million winning ticket was purchased at the Quick Trip on Industrial Boulevard in Euless. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers (4, 11, 17, 33) and the Bonus Ball...
