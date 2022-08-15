Read full article on original website
aTyr Pharma Shares Ascend As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Lung Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to aTyr Pharma’s LIFE lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod (ATYR1923), for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. A Clinical proof-of-concept was recently initiated for efzofitimod in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients...
Palatin reports positive interim analysis in Phase 3 pivotal study of potential therapeutic for patients with dry eye disease
An independent data monitoring committee recommends continuing study with a sample size target of up to 350 Patients. According to the company, no safety concerns have been identified and topline results are expected during the second quarter of 2023. Palatin Technologies Inc. today announced the results of a planned interim...
Blueprint Medicines Stock Is Getting Hammered Wednesday: What's Happening?
Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC shares are trading lower by 22.2% to $53.32 Wednesday morning after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. What Happened?. Blueprint Medicines says the trial, which was designed to assess...
Blueprint Medicines Shares Fall After Topline Results From Late-Stage Neoplastic Disorder Study
Blueprint Medicines BPMC announced positive top-line results from the Part 2 of PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT (avapritinib) in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM). The Part 2 of the PIONEER trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AYVAKIT (25 mg once-daily dosing; N=141) versus control (N=71)...
FDA Gives Priority Review to Olaparib and Abiraterone for mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status
Based on data showing that patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may achieve benefit following treatment with olaparib plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone regardless of homologous recombination repair mutational status, the FDA gave the combination priority review. Priority review was given to a supplemental new drug application for olaparib...
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Study Shows High Rate of Actionable Mutations in Lung Cancer
As many as 16% of patients with lung cancer had pathogenic germline variants (PGVs), most of which were potentially actionable with specific therapies, a review of almost 8,000 patients showed. Overall, 14.9% of the patients had PGVs, 95% of which were potentially actionable. After excluding patients with other types of...
Enhancement strategy for effective vascular regeneration following myocardial infarction through a dual stem cell approach
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Since an impaired coronary blood supply following myocardial infarction (MI) negatively affects heart function, therapeutic neovascularization is considered one of the major therapeutic strategies for cell-based cardiac repair. Here, to more effectively achieve therapeutic neovascularization in ischemic hearts, we developed a dual stem cell approach for effective vascular regeneration by utilizing two distinct types of stem cells, CD31+-endothelial cells derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC-ECs) and engineered human mesenchymal stem cells that continuously secrete stromal derived factor-1Î± (SDF-eMSCs), to simultaneously promote natal vasculogenesis and angiogenesis, two core mechanisms of neovascularization. To induce more comprehensive vascular regeneration, we intramyocardially injected hiPSC-ECs to produce de novo vessels, possibly via vasculogenesis, and a 3D cardiac patch encapsulating SDF-eMSCs (SDF-eMSC-PA) to enhance angiogenesis through prolonged secretion of paracrine factors, including SDF-1Î±, was implanted into the epicardium of ischemic hearts. We verified that hiPSC-ECs directly contribute to de novo vessel formation in ischemic hearts, resulting in enhanced cardiac function. In addition, the concomitant implantation of SDF1Î±-eMSC-PAs substantially improved the survival, retention, and vasculogenic potential of hiPSC-ECs, ultimately achieving more comprehensive neovascularization in the MI hearts. Of note, the newly formed vessels through the dual stem cell approach were significantly larger and more functional than those formed by hiPSC-ECs alone. In conclusion, these results provide compelling evidence that our strategy for effective vascular regeneration can be an effective means to treat ischemic heart disease.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
First Patient With Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Dosed With CAR T/Nivolumab Combo
Tessa Therapeutics presented positive data from the phase 2 CHARIOT study of TT11 in December 2021. Tessa Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in its phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in combination with nivolumab.1.
Trastuzumab deruxtecan-related ILD/pneumonitis characterized
MedwireNews: A pooled analysis of nine early-phase trials of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) monotherapy has identified an incidence of drug-related interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis of 15.4%. The majority of events were low grade and occurred within 12 months of receiving the first dose of T-DXd, note Charles Powell (Icahn School of...
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
Bluebird Bio gene therapy wins first FDA approval for rare blood disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy that treats the rare blood disorder beta thalassemia is now approved by the FDA, providing the option for a one-time treatment that could eliminate the need for regular blood transfusions patients undergo as the current standard of care. Somerville, Massachusetts-based Bluebird set a $2.8 million...
FDA Approves Beti-Cel in Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia in Pediatrics and Adults
Pediatric and adult patients who have β -thalassemia and need regular red blood cell infusions may now receive betibeglogene autotemcel, which has been approved by the FDA. The FDA has approved betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; Zynteglo) for adult and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who need regular red blood cell infusions, according to a press release from the FDA.1.
Mortality of septic knee arthritis in Korea: risk factors analysis of a large national database
This study aimed to analyze the risk factors for mortality of septic knee arthritis in Korea through a large nationwide data research. The National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening database was used to analyze 89,120 hospitalizations for septic knee arthritis between 2005 and 2018. In-hospital, thirty-day, and ninety-day mortality, and their association with patient's demographic factors, various comorbidities (i.e., cerebrovascular disease, congestive heart failure, and myocardial infarction) and Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) were assessed. Secondary outcomes of complications (osteomyelitis, knee arthroplasty, recurrence) were analyzed. The number of hospitalization with septic knee arthritis increased from 1847 cases in 2005 to 8749 cases in 2018. There was no significant difference in mortality after diagnosis of septic knee arthritis between years. The risk of mortality in patients who hospitalized with septic knee arthritis increased in comorbidities like Congestive heart failure, dementia, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease. Hazard ratio (HR) decreased in patients who have comorbidities such as rheumatoid arthritis, liver disease, rheumatologic disease. HR for mortality in septic knee arthritis increased in patients with CCI more than 1. The risk factors for mortality in all periods were male sex, old age, high CCI, comorbidities such as congestive heart failure, dementia, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease. Efforts to reduce mortality should be concentrate more on patients with these risk factors.
FDA Approves Companion Diagnostic for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Oncomine Dx Target Test is a next-generation sequencing–based companion diagnostic developed to analyze 23 genes associated with non–small cell lung cancer in patients who harbor an activating HER2 mutation. The FDA granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with...
Fakhri Reviews Considerations for Second-Line Therapy in DLBCL
Nearly 5 years after approval of the first CAR T-cell therapy, treatment is moving into second line, and patients have more options than ever for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. How do physicians choose? Bita Fakhri, MD, MPH, hematologist-oncologist at the University of California San Francisco, discusses the process. Bita Fakhri,...
Correlation analysis of metabolic characteristics and the risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver diseaseÂ - related hepatocellular carcinoma
Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is currently the most common chronic liver disease worldwide and the main cause of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). To explore the risk factors of MAFLD-HCC, we evaluated the independent and combined effects of metabolic characteristics on the risk of MAFLD-HCC. We retrospectively analyzed 135 MAFLD-HCC patients who were treated at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University from January 2015 to December 2020 and 135 MAFLD patients as the control group. Independent and joint effects of metabolic traits on the risk of HCC were evaluated. Each metabolic feature was significantly correlated with the increased risk of MAFLD-HCC (p"‰<"‰0.05); obesity had the strongest correlation (adjusted odds ratio [OR] 3.63, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.99"“6.62). In patients with superimposed features, HCC risk was higher with more metabolic features (p"‰<"‰0.05). The correlation between metabolic characteristics and risk of MAFLD-HCC in patients without cirrhosis or advanced fibrosis was basically consistent with the overall analysis. Metabolic characteristics increase the risk of MAFLD-HCC, and the risk is positively correlated with the number of metabolic characteristics. Obesity has the strongest correlation with HCC.
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine effective for immunocompromised patients with blood cancers
Three mRNA vaccine doses resulted in significantly higher concentrations of anti-spike antibodies similar to those seen in healthy adults who received two standard doses. Seventy percent of patients with low responses to the first two doses of vaccine had S1-IgG concentrations of 300 BAU/mL or greater. COVID-19 vaccination in immunocompromised...
Germinal Center Activity Shows Potential As Target of Rituximab in NMOSD
Data assessing samples of deep cervical lymph node aspirates and blood suggest that germinal center activity was associated with clinical relapses in individuals with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Findings published in PNAS from a study including individuals with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) suggest that germinal center activity may play...
