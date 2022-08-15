Read full article on original website
Pharmacies in New York allowed to dispense Naloxone without prescription
(Albany, NY) -- With the number of drug overdoses rising across the Empire State each day, action is being taken to try and save people's lives. Starting Monday, Naloxone can be dispensed at pharmacies in New York without a prescription under an order issued by state Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett.
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
AAA providing safety tips for driving as the school year begins
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota roads are about to get more crowded, and hazardous, as thousands of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Exhibitors, vendors preparing for Minnesota State Fair opening
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Exhibitors and vendors are preparing for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Dozens of craftspeople delivered homemade clothing, quilts, and art to showcase in the Creative Activities building on Saturday. Volunteers and workers are setting up for the fair, where a large crowd is anticipated. The...
North Dakota for term limits committee files lawsuit against secretary of state
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of cannabis legislation being put on the November ballot this fall, the leaders of the push for term limits for North Dakota lawmakers are taking a stand. The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has announced it is filing a lawsuit against Secretary of State...
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
North Dakota GOP reacts to Rick Becker senate run
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the newest challenger to U.S. Senator John Hoeven being a familiar face, the North Dakota GOP has issued a response to Dr. Rick Becker announcing he will in fact run for Hoeven's seat this November. “It’s unfortunate that Rick Becker has decided to...
Rick Becker announces he intends to run for Senate this November
(Bismarck, ND) -- After a close race at the North Dakota Republican convention earlier this year, Rick Becker has now decided he will run for Senate after all. Becker, who originally lost the delegate vote for an endorsement for Senate to current Senator John Hoeven by a little over 200 votes back in April, says his run is focused on giving people an alternative to a quote "big spending democrat and big a spending republican."
