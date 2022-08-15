Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
hyannisnews.com
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE CAMPER BLAZE, SAVE HOME DURING WEE HOURS
[WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] “On Monday morning at 3:13 a.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Responding units were Engine 5, Engine 3, and Car 5.”
capecoddaily.com
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks #quincyfiredepartment #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment
Quincy Center hit by second suspected arson fire in two weeks. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The latest fire in Quincy Center in recent months as well as one that occurred but two weeks after the last one was a grass fire at the former site of one of Quincy’s oldest churches and that is now a church cemetery.
capecoddaily.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash […] The post Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage
FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured, person cited, after multi-vehicle Fall River crash
Two people were injured, and one was cited, after a serious crash Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:30 p.m., Officers John Aguiar and Lorymar Devarie responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Jefferson Street for a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
fallriverreporter.com
Two-year-old Massachusetts child falls into pool; CPR performed by family, first responders
A two-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, early this afternoon, their crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Plymouth Street, according to scanner...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett firefighters rescue person from marsh
MATTAPOISETT — On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Mattapoisett Fire Department rescued a person who was stuck in marshland in an area near the Antassawamock community. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a person was found around 100 yards away from solid ground in the marsh.
Road closures planned for Great Holy Ghost Feast in Fall River
Parking permits are also being issued to people who live near the event.
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery
A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
ABC6.com
Car hits Wendy’s in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car hit the side of a Wendy’s in Warwick on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the location on Quaker Lane. Warwick police said the driver suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene told...
capecoddaily.com
Phinney’s Lane Pump Station Work Begins Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – Beginning Wednesday, August 17, excavation work will take place at the Phinney’s Lane Sewer Pump Station. The work is expected to take place outside of the traveled roadway, though residents may experience vibrations and noise due to the construction. Drivers are urged to use caution through the project area, as some trailers and […] The post Phinney’s Lane Pump Station Work Begins Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Crash causes heavy traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crash caused heavy traffic delays on Instate 95 in Mansfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Interstate 95 north near the Mansfield rest area. According to the ABC 6 Traffic Center, traffic is backed up 47 minutes from...
ABC6.com
Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
Search for 21-year-old man who jumped off ‘Jaws’ bridge postponed due to dangerous conditions
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The search for a missing 21-year-old man who jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend has been postponed due to dangerous conditions, authorities announced Tuesday. Tavaughn Bulgin jumped off the bridge with his 26-year-old brother and two other people...
