Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA
The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera
A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
tjournal.com
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
WMAZ
Chick-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Three pups at Humane Society of Harris Co. in need of homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three pups are looking for their ‘furever’ homes - and they’re all just too cute to say no!. Chief is a 7-year-old, 63-pound shepherd mix. He does have allergies and takes medication for them - he also enjoys medicated baths. Chief is not...
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City
UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, the house was vacant, and there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are […]
44-Year-Old Jerry Walton Dead, In Motor Vehicle Accident In Muscogee County (Muscogee County, GA)
Officials state that they were called to a set of apartments on Boxwood Blvd., off Macon Road behind the Columbus Public Library at 9:54 PM on Saturday; They found the building in flames after a truck crashed into it, according [..]
Gang of female shoplifters stole thousands of dollars worth of men's Nike boxer shorts from Kohl's stores, investigators say
Police say a gang of female shoplifters has stolen thousands of dollars worth of Nike men's boxers from Kohl's stores in Georiga, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: JC Hart's roots run deep at Loachapoka. He wouldn't want it any other way
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High; Kaden Cooper, Opelika; Noah Higdon, Beulah. The roots of JC Hart run deep...
Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
WTVM
Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend. On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last. Pets for...
Opelika-Auburn News
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large,” a misdemeanor offense, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department. The animal in question was a...
MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
thecitymenus.com
Nutcracker Auditions to be Held This Weekend
Auditions for this year’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet are this weekend, August 20-21. The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022 performances of the Christmas classic will be November 18 – 20 and will be directed by Brii Tyson. The auditions this Saturday and Sunday will be...
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of house fire on 17th Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on 17th Avenue. According to officials, the fire originated on a stovetop on the 2600 block of 17th Avenue. No injuries have been reported.
WTVM
19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m. The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and...
