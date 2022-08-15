ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Revolutionary Report

Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA

The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
COLUMBUS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: West Point cop busted for using N-word on camera

A policeman in West Point, Georgia has been caught on video using the N-word outside the house of a suspect’s mother while attempting to serve a warrant. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that an officer identified as Donald Bramblett uttered the slur while dismantling a security camera and throwing it aside, unaware that a second camera was filming him from above. No one was home at the time.
WEST POINT, GA
tjournal.com

Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista

 A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home.   On August 10, a...
BUENA VISTA, GA
WMAZ

Chick-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Society
City
West Point, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, the house was vacant, and there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Date Night#Catfish#Food Drink#Purge Nation
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Nutcracker Auditions to be Held This Weekend

Auditions for this year’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet are this weekend, August 20-21. The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022 performances of the Christmas classic will be November 18 – 20 and will be directed by Brii Tyson. The auditions this Saturday and Sunday will be...
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

19-year-old victim in south Columbus shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A victim in a south Columbus shooting has died due to his injury, Coroner Buddy Bryan says. On Monday, August 15, Sgt. Evrard said officers were called to the scene on Eddy Drive at 1:30 a.m. The victim, 19-year-old Keith Johnson, suffered from headshot wounds and...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy