Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Allegan’s First Ever Pride Event Is Happening This Weekend
The sleepy little town of Allegan is about to get LOUD! For the first time ever this small town is set to host its first inclusive Pride celebration, Allegan Out Loud! at the Riverfront Plaza. An Allegan resident myself, I am all for this landmark celebration!. With a modest population...
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Whole Foods Market hosts grand opening for its first West Michigan store
A popular grocery store chain has made its way to the Grand Rapids area. It's hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, August 17.
If You Think It was Hot At Kalamazoo’s Ribfest, Just Wait 30 Years
Depending on what side your politics fall on, you're either going to agree or disagree with what you read here. But the finest weatherman in the country, WGN-TV, Chicago's Tom Skilling says if you think it was hot last weekend, it's only going to get worse. A lot worse; as in consider buying stock in a company that makes underarm deodorant, and one that makes fans, or air conditioners.
Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok
One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay
Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
WWMTCw
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Beam reinforcement delays Western Michigan’s $99M student center, adds unknown costs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Timeless Victorian Michigan home with modern conveniences hits market for $750K
ALLEGAN, MI - It’s timeless on the outside and modern on the inside. Built in 1867, this newly remodeled Victorian home has hit the market for $750,000 and is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 524 Marshall St....
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
fox2detroit.com
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Flash Flood Water Park Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-These are the final days of summer, and it is time to make the most of it. Take the family for a trip to Battle Creek for Flash Flood Water Park. They have got great water slides, a wave pool, and so much more! Best of all is the price. Just 12 dollars per person to spend a day all day to play and have fun.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0