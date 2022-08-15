ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

If You Think It was Hot At Kalamazoo’s Ribfest, Just Wait 30 Years

Depending on what side your politics fall on, you're either going to agree or disagree with what you read here. But the finest weatherman in the country, WGN-TV, Chicago's Tom Skilling says if you think it was hot last weekend, it's only going to get worse. A lot worse; as in consider buying stock in a company that makes underarm deodorant, and one that makes fans, or air conditioners.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok

One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
1077 WRKR

Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay

Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Flash Flood Water Park Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-These are the final days of summer, and it is time to make the most of it. Take the family for a trip to Battle Creek for Flash Flood Water Park. They have got great water slides, a wave pool, and so much more! Best of all is the price. Just 12 dollars per person to spend a day all day to play and have fun.
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
