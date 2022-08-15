Read full article on original website
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ drowning: GoFundMe started for brothers who jumped from bridge
Fundraisers have started collecting donations for the family of two brothers who reportedly drowned after jumping off Martha’s Vineyard’s famous “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night. Police search crews discovered the body of Tavaris Bulgin, 26, on Monday and efforts to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were unsuccessful...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
Search for 21-year-old man who jumped off ‘Jaws’ bridge postponed due to dangerous conditions
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The search for a missing 21-year-old man who jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend has been postponed due to dangerous conditions, authorities announced Tuesday. Tavaughn Bulgin jumped off the bridge with his 26-year-old brother and two other people...
capecoddaily.com
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
2 swimmers missing after group jumps from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Two swimmers remain missing after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people jumped from the bridge into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers have since been recovered from the water.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
ABC6.com
Bear spotted behind Easton school
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
AOL Corp
1 swimmer is dead and another is missing after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge' in Massachusetts
One swimmer died and another is still missing after they jumped off a Massachusetts bridge made famous by the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws," officials said Monday. Rescuers have been scouring waters off the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the "Jaws Bridge," near the Martha's Vineyard community of Edgartown since Sunday night, authorities said.
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
theweektoday.com
Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal
MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
fallriverreporter.com
One body recovered after two men jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since
Crews are searching for one man who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Boston 25 News
Police ID suspected drunken driver in wrong-way crash on I-495 that killed a man
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection with a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left man dead early Wednesday morning. Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, is facing a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers...
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ jumpers set off late-night search
Two men jumped from a bridge known as “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night and did not re-surface from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police. At midnight, state police were requested by Edgartown police to help in searching for the two males. “State Police mobilized marine and air...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
