Edgartown, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
CBS Boston

Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified

EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
capecoddaily.com

CBS Boston

One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard

EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
ABC6.com

capecoddaily.com

Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing

EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FUN 107

theweektoday.com

fallriverreporter.com

One body recovered after two men jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since

Crews are searching for one man who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
capecod.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

