Read full article on original website
Related
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was seen helping a motorist in a stalled 1969 yellow Corvette in the Hamptons over the weekend, sources exclusively tell Page Six. The former politician has a history with muscle cars himself, and even reportedly worked as a tow-truck driver while attending law school. Spies told us that the yellow classic sports car was stopped on Route 114 in East Hampton. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Cuomo] jumped it with cables,” one source said. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.” Later in the day Andrew and...
Rep. Malliotakis introduces bill to hold New York, Hochul accountable for lax bail law after Lee Zeldin attack
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is arguing that violent crime driven by repeat offenders released under the state’s controversial bail reform law won’t turn around unless New York voters elect Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Malliotakis, who introduced a...
NPR
NPR One Team Welcomes New Hires Jack Mitchell & Anandita Bhalerao
In a note to newsroom staff, Emily Barocas, Deputy Director of Digital Platforms & Curation, made the following announcement:. The NPR One Team is thrilled to introduce 2 new Assistant Editors to our team who will be joining us over the next two weeks. Jack Mitchell is coming to NPR...
Comments / 0