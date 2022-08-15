Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond
Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Make Stunning Concessions about Kurt Busch’s Potential Comeback Plans
Can Kurt Busch return to NASCAR Cup Series stage? Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch weighted in on that very topic and painted a grim picture. The post Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Make Stunning Concessions about Kurt Busch’s Potential Comeback Plans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond
Ross Chastain got into Kyle Busch at Richmond this past weekend and the JGR driver blamed the No. 1 car for the contact. Ryan Blaney doesn't agree. The post Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Final prediction on Kyle Busch’s landing spot in 2023
Kyle Busch's landing spot for the 2023 season is bound to come out soon and it's time to make a final prediction. Who will Busch be driving for next season?
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Autoweek.com
Newman/Haas Racing Is Selling 42 Indy Cars at One Big Auction Oct. 29
Newman/Haas Racing, one of the winningest teams in Indycar history, is selling 42 of its race cars at team headquarters in Illinois Oct 29. RM Sotheby's will handle the sale. The number of cars offered is unprecedented. If you ever thought you might want a modern Indycar, now is the time to bid.
Kyle Busch comments after getting spun by Ross Chastain (Video)
Kyle Busch became the latest driver to get crashed by Ross Chastain. On Sunday, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the event as the playoffs quickly approach. Hear from Kyle Busch after the incident with Kyle Busch below. In recent weeks, Ross Chastain has been...
Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick's resurgence is a little strange, given how the other Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have performed recently. The post Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
NASCAR Driver Crashes Into Cheese Ad and Is Rewarded With a Sponsorship
A scary crash turns into a funny meme that had no other choice but to turn into marketing. The post NASCAR Driver Crashes Into Cheese Ad and Is Rewarded With a Sponsorship appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs
Here's who's fighting for the final playoff spots, plus full Richmond stats and results
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
NASCAR may set a big record at Watkins Glen International
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen may set a record for the most nationalities in a single Cup Series event. Plus, other major entries at Watkins Glen.
NASCAR: These One-Win Drivers Should Be Sweating Out the End of the Regular Season
When the season began, we all knew the deal with the NASCAR Cup Series. Win and you’re in. However, there’s more to it than that. In fact, it’s really the top driver in the points standings and then the next 15 drivers with a win. So, if...
FanSided
