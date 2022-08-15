ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Shuts Down Rich Paul Engagement Rumors, Would ‘Absolutely’ Get Married Again: ‘I’ve Never Been in Love Like This’

By Meredith Nardino
 2 days ago
Adele Shuts and Rich Paul Shutterstock (2)

Her "One and Only." Adele swiftly shut down rumors she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul — but that doesn't mean she's opposed to tying the knot again someday.

In her September 2022 Elle cover story, the 34-year-old Grammy winner confessed that she feels "beyond" madly in love with the 40-year-old sports agent, to whom she was first linked in July 2021 . "I've never been in love like this," Adele gushed in the interview published on Monday, August 15. "I'm obsessed with him."

The pair were friends long before their relationship turned romantic, and they celebrated their first anniversary earlier this year. For several months, fans have wondered whether the duo took the next step in their romance after the "Set Fire to the Rain" artist was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards .

"I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!" the U.K. native teased to Elle , also denying that she and Paul had secretly exchanged vows. "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married. I'm not married. ... I'm just in love! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

Though she hasn't walked down the aisle with Paul yet, the Oscar winner hasn't ruled it out, telling the outlet she would "absolutely" get married again in the future. "I definitely want more kids," she added. "I'm a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f--king nail it."

The "Someone Like You" artist, who shares 5-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki , pulled the plug on her Caesars Palace residency in January days before she was set to kick off the concert series. Reflecting on her tearful announcement, Adele admitted that she felt "embarrassed" by the cancellation.

Adele and Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she said. "By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating. ... There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Postponing the residency was a "brutal" decision, but she's proud of the call she made. "The first couple of months was really, really hard," the "Easy on Me" artist continued. "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February that the "Hometown Glory" songstress leaned on her beau in the wake of the difficult career move. Months later, the pair are still going strong.

"Adele has no doubt in her mind that her long-term future belongs with Rich," a second source exclusively revealed in July, calling Paul "dream husband material" for the songwriter. "It's just a question of when and how he pops the question at this point. ... [They're] telling friends it's very much a forever thing they've got going."

#Brit Awards#Sports Agent
