Joe Jonas’ Dating History Through the Years: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner

By Yana Grebenyuk
 2 days ago
A man in love! Joe Jonas ' love life has made headlines over the years as he navigated dating in the public eye.

Shortly after the musician started dating Taylor Swift in 2008, their messy split became a topic of conversation . Following three months together, the Pennsylvania native revealed that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.

"It's all right – I'm cool. "You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful,” Swift said while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2009. "When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

She added: "I looked at the call long — it was, like, 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."

The Jonas Brothers band member, for his part, noted that he tried to reach out to his ex-girlfriend again after the initial call.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27-second’ phone call … I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well-received. I did not end the conversation,” the Disney Channel alum , who started dating Camilla Belle after his split from Swift, wrote via MySpace at the time. “Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. A phone call can be pretty short when someone else ends the call.”

Jonas continued: “The only difference in this conversation was that I shared something the other person did not want to hear. There were later attempts at communication that had no response.”

The former couple later mended their relationship and confirmed that they were on friendly terms.

The Hotel Transylvania 3 actor found love again with Sophie Turner after they sparked romance rumors in 2016. Following one year of dating, Jonas and Turner announced that they were engaged .

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa.”

The duo secretly tied the knot in May 2019 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after attending the Billboard Music Awards . They held a second ceremony in Sarrians, France, one month later. Following their nuptials, Us confirmed that Jonas and Turner were expecting their first child.

The Game of Thrones alum gave birth to daughter Willa in July 2020 . At the time, the singer gushed about becoming a father for the first time.

“It’s been amazing," he said on CBS This Morning in May 2021, adding that COVID-19 quarantine allowed him to enjoy more time with his child . "It’s been forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back."

In July 2022, Jonas and Turner expanded their family with a second baby . Ahead of their little one's arrival, the U.K. native reflected on her pregnancy . "It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner said during an interview with Elle UK in May 2022. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever."

Scroll down to relive Jonas' love life:

