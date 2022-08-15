Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In

Read full article on original website
After stepping down from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California. The couple — and their two children, son Archie and daughter, Lilibet — live in a sprawling £11m mansion in Montecito that boasts a spa, tennis court, private playground, wine cellar and pool, per Hello!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a run of unexpected problems when they decided to step down as senior working royals. According to People, the Duke of Sussex claimed he was left without fiscal support from his family and relied on money that his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him. He told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview that the "family literally cut me off financially." While the couple eventually made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, the Sussexes found themselves seeking additional security. As full-time royals, they were privy to police protection in the U.K., but that changed when they moved to the U.S.
