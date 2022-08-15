Read full article on original website
Related
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
Biden Inflation Bill Isn't All Alternative Energy: $20B Goes To Farms. Here's Why
Inside the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law this week, are tens of billions of dollars in subsidies to aid farm conservation efforts. What Happened: The U.S. Senate and House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, with approximately $20 billion dollars dispersed...
Surprise Deal Would Be Most Ambitious Climate Action Undertaken By U.S.
WASHINGTON — The $369 billion climate and tax package forged in a surprise deal by Senate Democrats on Wednesday would be the most ambitious action ever taken by the United States to try to stop the planet from catastrophically overheating.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate climate bill’s fee on oil and gas industry methane emissions will cover less than half the sector’s releases of the powerful greenhouse gas, thanks to concessions made to win over party holdout Joe Manchin, according to a review of the legislation and interviews with lawmakers that negotiated it.
morningbrew.com
Climate bill could transform America’s homes
This week, President Biden will sign the biggest climate bill in US history—a landmark event in the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst effects of climate change. One way the government aims to get there is by putting its giant thumb on energy markets so...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Clean Energy: ‘Solar Coaster’ Survivors Rejoice at Senate Bill
People who work in the solar industry can barely contain their glee this week. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and appears to be heading to passage in the House, contains a wish list of the industry’s priorities. And here’s a big one: a...
What the ‘largest climate legislation ever’ would mean for the state’s economy, environment
More electric vehicles on the road, heat pumps in many homes, and an increase in renewable energy on the landscape, such as wind and solar. That’s what the country could look like if the federal Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill passed the Senate this week, the first time such significant steps to address […] The post What the ‘largest climate legislation ever’ would mean for the state’s economy, environment appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
In the heart of coal country, U.S. climate bill could push up green shoots
Aug 12 (Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
eenews.net
‘A lot more to do’: Lawmakers eye additional climate action
The House ended a yearslong political saga Friday by passing Democrats’ sprawling clean energy, health care and tax package, but the fight over climate policy is far from over on Capitol Hill. The bill’s passage came after decades of failure. But as Democrats hugged and celebrated last week, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After U.S. climate bill win, environmental groups turn to permit reform
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - With President Joe Biden expected to sign a long-negotiated climate spending bill later on Tuesday, environmental groups are turning their focus to their next fight - halting efforts to fast-track permitting for major infrastructure projects like pipelines and highways.
AOL Corp
The next steps in the fight against climate change after the budget bill
Although the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which passed the House of Representatives on Friday, will be by far the largest federal action ever taken to confront climate change, it will fall short of the U.S.’s pledge in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. While President Biden reaffirmed that commitment at last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, statistical models show the IRA will reduce emissions by only roughly 40% from 2005 levels by the end of this decade.
The Environmental Laws Hindering Clean Energy
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. Dysfunction is all around us, in...
How the federal climate bill could help cut Washington's emissions
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change. Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Politicians Are Touting Corn Ethanol as a Climate Solution. The Truth Is More Complicated
Politicians are touting corn ethanol as a climate solution. The truth is more complicated
bloomberglaw.com
Tax Credits in US Climate Deal Bring Paris Accords Goals Closer
The Inflation Reduction Act includes a host of new fiscal measures—mostly tax cuts—to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change. According to official estimates, green tax credits will expand by $270 billion over the 10-year budget window, along with roughly $117 billion in spending increases and $20 billion in additional fossil fuel charges.
Phys.org
Opinion: Predicting the future of greenhouse gas emissions
With the U.S. federal government finally putting in place a major program to stimulate the decarbonization of our energy economy, news analysis has turned to the practical problems of the transition from fossil fuels. Some of us have been focused on those practical problems for a long time. Our economy and our households are addicted to fossil fuels. The transition away from that addiction will take a generation: it is a matter of decades, not days, weeks, months, or even years. The process began before last week's "anti-inflation" bill and would have continued with or without the bill. But now, the process is accelerated by an act of the government of the world's largest economy.
Small lottery establishes party order on Cook County ballot
The Cook County Clerk’s office has held the lottery to determine how the established political parties will appear on the November ballot. WBBM Newsradio’s Craig Dellimore reports.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0