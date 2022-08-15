ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
morningbrew.com

Climate bill could transform America’s homes

This week, President Biden will sign the biggest climate bill in US history—a landmark event in the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst effects of climate change. One way the government aims to get there is by putting its giant thumb on energy markets so...
New Hampshire Bulletin

What the ‘largest climate legislation ever’ would mean for the state’s economy, environment

More electric vehicles on the road, heat pumps in many homes, and an increase in renewable energy on the landscape, such as wind and solar. That’s what the country could look like if the federal Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill passed the Senate this week, the first time such significant steps to address […] The post What the ‘largest climate legislation ever’ would mean for the state’s economy, environment appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
eenews.net

‘A lot more to do’: Lawmakers eye additional climate action

The House ended a yearslong political saga Friday by passing Democrats’ sprawling clean energy, health care and tax package, but the fight over climate policy is far from over on Capitol Hill. The bill’s passage came after decades of failure. But as Democrats hugged and celebrated last week, they...
AOL Corp

The next steps in the fight against climate change after the budget bill

Although the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which passed the House of Representatives on Friday, will be by far the largest federal action ever taken to confront climate change, it will fall short of the U.S.’s pledge in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. While President Biden reaffirmed that commitment at last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, statistical models show the IRA will reduce emissions by only roughly 40% from 2005 levels by the end of this decade.
The Atlantic

The Environmental Laws Hindering Clean Energy

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. Dysfunction is all around us, in...
Axios

How the federal climate bill could help cut Washington's emissions

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change. Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and...
bloomberglaw.com

Tax Credits in US Climate Deal Bring Paris Accords Goals Closer

The Inflation Reduction Act includes a host of new fiscal measures—mostly tax cuts—to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change. According to official estimates, green tax credits will expand by $270 billion over the 10-year budget window, along with roughly $117 billion in spending increases and $20 billion in additional fossil fuel charges.
Phys.org

Opinion: Predicting the future of greenhouse gas emissions

With the U.S. federal government finally putting in place a major program to stimulate the decarbonization of our energy economy, news analysis has turned to the practical problems of the transition from fossil fuels. Some of us have been focused on those practical problems for a long time. Our economy and our households are addicted to fossil fuels. The transition away from that addiction will take a generation: it is a matter of decades, not days, weeks, months, or even years. The process began before last week's "anti-inflation" bill and would have continued with or without the bill. But now, the process is accelerated by an act of the government of the world's largest economy.
