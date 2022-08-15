Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 17, 2022: Lower storm threat through tomorrow
A hot week as many kids head back to school, including many districts today! Lower storm threat for the mountains through tomorrow with monsoon moisture building Friday and Saturday. The heat and humidity continue with temperatures trending near to above average. Monsoon moisture strengthens Friday and even more so Saturday...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022: Hot, muggy and stormy conditions
Daytime highs continued to trend above average this afternoon. The heat peaks on Wednesday before a slight cooling trend into the weekend. Some of our microclimates, including the mountains, will see close to a 10 degree drop in daytime highs. However, it won’t feel like much relief thanks to high humidity levels sticking around.
SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream returns for another terrifying season
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Get ready to face your fears as Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld San Diego on select nights from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31. Following the successful “inaugural fear,” this separate ticketed nighttime event is for mature audiences. This year promises to be even more terrifying with more haunted houses, scare zones, heart-pounding live performance shows, and frightfully delicious food and drink options.
Man dies after being shot in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched after a man was shot in Spring Valley Tuesday night and died at a hospital from his injuries. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.
Jesse Matthews exemplifies the true underdog story for Aztecs football
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jesse Matthews has become a big time player for the Aztecs, as well as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West Conference. It's been quite the journey for a kid from Christian High School in El Cajon, who didn't have any college offers until the end of his senior season.
