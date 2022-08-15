ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream returns for another terrifying season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Get ready to face your fears as Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld San Diego on select nights from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31. Following the successful “inaugural fear,” this separate ticketed nighttime event is for mature audiences. This year promises to be even more terrifying with more haunted houses, scare zones, heart-pounding live performance shows, and frightfully delicious food and drink options.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man dies after being shot in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched after a man was shot in Spring Valley Tuesday night and died at a hospital from his injuries. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
San Diego Channel

Jesse Matthews exemplifies the true underdog story for Aztecs football

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jesse Matthews has become a big time player for the Aztecs, as well as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West Conference. It's been quite the journey for a kid from Christian High School in El Cajon, who didn't have any college offers until the end of his senior season.
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy