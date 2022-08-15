Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day

Sports Final: Wyc Grousbeck remembers Bill Russell, discusses Celtics' offseason moves 06:17

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.

The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo did a lot of everything with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Celtics blew a 19-point lead. Wes Matthews drained a three with 30 seconds left to put Milwaukee ahead 114-113.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 25 points in Boston's Christmas Day loss.

The two teams met again in the postseason, with the Celtics coming out victorious in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Giannis averaged 34 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists during the series despite some stellar defense from Al Horford, carrying much of the load with Khris Middelton out with an injury. Tatum averaged 27.6 points per game for Boston -- and exploded for 46 points in a must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee -- while Brown averaged 22 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Celtics.

Over the last six years, the Celtics have gone 3-3 on Christmas Day.