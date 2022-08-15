ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private Division Announces Publishing Partnership with Wētā Workshop

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFGWY_0hHgJAxu00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005032/en/

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “ The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously,” said Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Wētā Workshop. “As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings .”

This title is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024. Private Division and Wētā Workshop look forward to sharing more details about this game in the future.

To stay up to date on announcements from Private Division, sign up for the newsletter: https://www.privatedivision.com/newsletter/

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Inspired by a deep appreciation for the fictional world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, Middle-earth Enterprises is dedicated to working with businesses providing quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises has been producing and licensing films, merchandise and stage productions based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books for more than four decades. With headquarters located in Berkeley, California, its website may be found at www.middleearth.com.

About Wētā Workshop

Wētā Workshop brings imaginary worlds to life by delivering concept design, physical effects, collectables, immersive visitor experiences and games to the world’s entertainment and creative industries.

Established by Richard Taylor and Tania Rodger in 1987, we are best known for our screen work on The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Avatar , and Dune , our immersive visitor experiences, Gallipoli: The Scale of our War , Expo 2020 Dubai’s Mobility Pavilion and Wētā Workshop Unleashed . Based in Wellington, New Zealand, Wētā Workshop’s ground-breaking work has earned us multiple international awards. Our Interactive division was established in 2014 and is led by an experienced team of creative game developers and film veterans who bring Wētā Workshop’s signature storytelling, technical innovation and artistry to our games studio.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, and OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, Yellow Brick Games, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation ® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005032/en/

CONTACT: Brian Roundy

Global Director

Communications

Private Division

(646) 536-2936

press@privatedivision.comAlan Lewis (Corporate Press)

Vice President

Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983

Alan.Lewis@take2games.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Take-Two Interactive

PUB: 08/15/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances

The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWD

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Bespin Global Named as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Bespin Global (CEO Lee John HanJoo), a cloud delivery platform company, announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary company in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005435/en/ Bespin Global named on Visionary quadrant in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TechCrunch

VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch

VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
BUSINESS
Variety

NFT Startup Boss Beauties Signs With WME

Boss Beauties, an NFT company and women-empowerment brand launched last year, has signed with WME. WME will exclusively represent Boss Beauties in all areas and assist in adapting its intellectual property across Web3, film, TV, digital and gaming platforms, as well as live events and brand partnerships. Boss Beauties’ first NFT collection, consisting of 10,000 unique digital portraits of independent diverse women, sold out in 90 minutes. Each portrait of women in the brand’s signature NFT collections represents qualities aligned with the company’s mission of supporting young women in designing the life and career of their dreams. The NFTs showcase women in...
BUSINESS
Polygon

Luxury dice dominate at Gen Con

One moment I was at Gen Con, stalking the aisles of the vendor floor for the next big board game. The next moment I was shopping for an engagement ring — or at least that’s what it felt like. A woman with beautiful hands was lifting semi-precious stones out of a brightly-lit glass case, laying these beautiful objects out on a velvet cloth and encouraging me... to roll them.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Mobile Game#Pub#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Rings
The Associated Press

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers’ attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform. The e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed, according to Watchful Technologies, an Israeli-based artificial-intelligence firm that analyzes apps and has tracked the feature. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the public in its current form — or at all. Alyssa Bronikowski, an Amazon spokesperson, declined to say if the company has plans to introduce the feature to all its customers. In a statement, Bronikowski said the company is “constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

We must archive Black art for future generations

In a world where Black voices are often silenced, our art and our experiences will be a valuable resource for future generations to learn from. This article is part of a series by Athian Akec: Beyond Black History Month. Globally, the voices of young Black people are so often drowned...
ENTERTAINMENT
Next Avenue

The Write Stuff: Tips on Self-Publishing a Book

Cindy Kibbe, writing under her pen name C.K. Donnelly, is the author of "The Kinderra Series," an award-winning set of young adult fantasy novels. Like many authors, she self-publishes her work — in her case after she received more than 100 rejections from traditional publishers. It is increasingly common...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TechCrunch

How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to B2B productivity

Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500,000 backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the B2B market — aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle. “Last year we realized where this makes most sense,”...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy