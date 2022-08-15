ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his daughter, Sterling, star in a new commercial

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

This may seem odd, but here’s hoping there is a longer version of one particular new commercial.

This ad stars Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his 1-year-old daughter, Sterling. The commercial is full of cute clips of Mahomes and Sterling.

Mahomes also reads a special message to Sterling, but it doubles as a missive to anyone who might be buying Oakley sunglasses, which has a tag line of “Be Who You Are.”

This is what Mahomes says in the commercial, which was released this month:

“To my No. 1 pick:

“Welcome to life, you’re already perfect and here’s some advice: Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family that’s all that you’ll need. There’s only one you. You’ll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart and be who you are.”

Here is a look at the adorable commercial , which frankly could have been longer.

One thing seems certain: this is Brittany Mahomes’ new favorite commercial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Chiefs#American Football
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
887
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy