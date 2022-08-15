ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Legendary NASCAR Champion Reveals Scary Health News

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte opened up about some startling health news. Labonte, who won the Cup Series in 2000 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, said he went to the doctor in 2019 when he wasn't feeling well. The doctors noticed a spot on his kidney and told him to monitor it.
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley

Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship

Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list

One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond

Daniel Suarez avoided tragedy at Richmond on Sunday when he hit a pit crew member, who got airborne and landed on pit road near fast-approaching traffic. The post Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who are the future faces of the sport

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen 15 different winners and new faces in the spotlight. Here are three names to watch as future faces of the sport. The Gen 7 car has proven to produce the parity NASCAR was searching for when the sport planned its return to stock. The 2022 Cup Series season has seen 15 drivers win at least one race thus far, creating a scenario that could result in the first regular season with more than 16 different winners.
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
Watkins Glen NASCAR race to set a remarkable record

Drivers from seven different countries are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set to be a true international affair, as the field of 39 drivers consists of drivers representing seven different countries, a new Cup Series record.
