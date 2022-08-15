Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Legendary NASCAR Champion Reveals Scary Health News
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte opened up about some startling health news. Labonte, who won the Cup Series in 2000 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, said he went to the doctor in 2019 when he wasn't feeling well. The doctors noticed a spot on his kidney and told him to monitor it.
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond
Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Make Stunning Concessions about Kurt Busch’s Potential Comeback Plans
Can Kurt Busch return to NASCAR Cup Series stage? Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch weighted in on that very topic and painted a grim picture. The post Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch Make Stunning Concessions about Kurt Busch’s Potential Comeback Plans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond
Ross Chastain got into Kyle Busch at Richmond this past weekend and the JGR driver blamed the No. 1 car for the contact. Ryan Blaney doesn't agree. The post Ryan Blaney Disagrees With Kyle Busch and Defends Ross Chastain in Latest Incident at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Final prediction on Kyle Busch’s landing spot in 2023
Kyle Busch's landing spot for the 2023 season is bound to come out soon and it's time to make a final prediction. Who will Busch be driving for next season?
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship
Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
GOLF・
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s
Kevin Harvick is moving up the list of drivers with the most wins after turning 40. Don't expect him to do likewise after turning 50. The post Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch comments after getting spun by Ross Chastain (Video)
Kyle Busch became the latest driver to get crashed by Ross Chastain. On Sunday, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the event as the playoffs quickly approach. Hear from Kyle Busch after the incident with Kyle Busch below. In recent weeks, Ross Chastain has been...
Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond
Daniel Suarez avoided tragedy at Richmond on Sunday when he hit a pit crew member, who got airborne and landed on pit road near fast-approaching traffic. The post Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who are the future faces of the sport
The 2022 NASCAR season has seen 15 different winners and new faces in the spotlight. Here are three names to watch as future faces of the sport. The Gen 7 car has proven to produce the parity NASCAR was searching for when the sport planned its return to stock. The 2022 Cup Series season has seen 15 drivers win at least one race thus far, creating a scenario that could result in the first regular season with more than 16 different winners.
Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow
Check out some of the best action from Sunday's race
On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs
Here's who's fighting for the final playoff spots, plus full Richmond stats and results
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. The 220-mile race will offer one of the last two opportunities for drivers to win and earn a spot on the playoff grid. Fifteen drivers have won races, leaving one position open.
Watkins Glen NASCAR race to set a remarkable record
Drivers from seven different countries are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set to be a true international affair, as the field of 39 drivers consists of drivers representing seven different countries, a new Cup Series record.
Team Penske keeps Ryan Blaney with new contract
Ryan Blaney and Team Penske agreed to a new contract that extends “well into the future,” the team announced on
