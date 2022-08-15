ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Addressing an Urgent Housing Need in Brooklyn: Regions Bank Arranges Vital Financing for New Housing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIRIE_0hHgJ4kn00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Regions Bank on Monday formally announced the closing of two transactions to support a transformational building initiative in Brooklyn, New York. The initiative is led by HELP USA, a national housing nonprofit dedicated to addressing the holistic needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005075/en/

“This collaboration with HELP ONE is a direct reflection of how Regions Affordable Housing makes meaningful investments in communities across the country.”–Victor Sostar, Executive Vice President and Origination Team Manager, Regions Affordable Housing (HELP USA/HELP ONE Rendering by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects)

Financing from the transactions is aiding in the development of HELP ONE Buildings A & B. The buildings are part of what will become a four-building development occupying an entire city block along Blake Avenue in East New York. Regions’ Affordable Housing Division supported the development by arranging $62 million in equity, provided by BNY Mellon.

The development will help meet the need for both housing and social services for people impacted by chronic homelessness. Many of those served by HELP USA are also navigating mental health needs or substance abuse disorders. HELP USA offers a range of services that extend beyond shelter to help its clients achieve independence.

Upon completion, Building A will consist of 184 apartments with Building B comprising 71 apartments. Buildings A & B collectively will have 154 apartments set aside for individuals who meet the homeless and substance abuse criteria for housing. These tenants will receive rental subsidies through a project-based NYC 15/15 Supportive Housing Initiative Rental Assistance Contract (“RAC”) for 15 years.

Residents will also be offered supportive services provided by HELP Social Services Corporation. Those services include educational programs, job training, clinical supervision, preventative health support groups, and community outreach to ensure a connection to local service agencies.

“This collaboration with HELP ONE is a direct reflection of how Regions Affordable Housing makes meaningful investments in communities across the country,” said Victor Sostar, Executive Vice President and Origination Team Manager, Regions Affordable Housing. “This unique property addresses chronic homelessness and aligns with two of Regions’ core values: Put People First and Do What is Right. Here at Regions, we are committed to creating shared value and inclusive prosperity in the communities we serve, and this development in Brooklyn is an example of those values in action. We are ecstatic to be a part of such an impactful opportunity.”

The new development will replace HELP USA’s previous East New York Shelter, which met the needs of individuals and families for over 30 years. The modern HELP ONE buildings are designed to further advance the organization’s mission of fighting homelessness through high-quality, strategic solutions.

“HELP ONE is the most important permanent housing project our organization has done – so far. We started this process in 2016 when it was clear that the existing family shelter was beyond repair,” added David Cleghorn, President, HELP Development Corp. “In collaboration with my colleagues on the supportive housing side of our business, securing financing for Buildings A and B represents the 16 th and 17 th new supportive and permanent housing units we have done in that time encompassing almost 1,200 new homes in five states.”

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS MAH Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Optigo TAH lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About HELP USA

HELP USA is one of the nation’s largest homeless service providers and low-income housing developers serving at-risk populations, including families, veterans, and victims of domestic violence. HELP USA currently serves more than 8,000 people every day through over 50 programs and residences across five states. Since its founding in 1986, HELP USA has served more than 500,000 men, women, and children and developed more than 2,500 units of housing. For more information, visit www.helpusa.org. HELP USA Media Contact: Samantha Conlan, 212-400-8284; sconlan@helpusa.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005075/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Alicia Anger

Regions Bank

205-264-4551

Regions News Online:regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions News on Twitter:@Regions News

KEYWORD: NEW YORK ALABAMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER PHILANTHROPY FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BANKING

SOURCE: Regions Financial Corporation

PUB: 08/15/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

JP Morgan Launches Million Dollar Fund To Support Single Mothers

The $1M fund will help support the college educations of single mothers attending Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York and Lee College in Houston, Texas. single women have become heads of households. While that’s a testament to the strength of a woman, organizations have recognized that many could benefit...
HOUSTON, TX
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Real Estate
localsyr.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel

New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Leasing launches at Bedford Union Armory rental in Crown Heights, studios from $2,450/month

Renderings courtesy of Pax Brooklyn; Photos courtesy of QuallsBenson, unless otherwise noted. Leasing launched this week at a new mixed-income rental building that is part of the redeveloped Bedford Union Armory complex in Crown Heights. Located at 1101 President Street, The Arch rises 16 stories, contains 355 rental units, and offers residents amenities like a furnished rooftop, indoor-outdoor gym, and a work-from-home business center. The more than 160 market-rate apartments start at $2,451/month for a studio, $3,212/month for a one-bedroom, $4,515/month for a two-bedroom, and $5,700/month for a three-bedroom, according to the building’s website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Bank of America said the recent debate over whether the U.S. economy is technically in a recession or not is missing the point. What matters is that current economic conditions are negatively impacting those who are most vulnerable. “Recession is a word. Whether we are in a recession or not is really not the important thing. It’s what it feels like for the people going through this,” Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press during an interview at the Bank of America Tower in midtown Manhattan, where he talked about inflation and the current...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Housing Project#Low Income Housing#Linus Realestate#Regions Bank#Bny Mellon
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city

New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy