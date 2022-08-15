NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their Beauty SaaS Brand Console dedicated to AI Skin Analysis is compliant with the United States federal statute governing the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005377/en/

Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant (Graphic: Business Wire)

Industry-Leading AI Skin Solution with HIPAA-Compliant Personal Data Protection Mechanisms

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 ( HIPAA ) is a federal law that protects health-related personal information. Compliance with HIPAA indicates that Perfect Corp. delivers industry-standard security procedures around a personally identifiable health and health-related data coming from their proprietary AI Skin Analyzer solution. This includes diagnosis data, clinical care data, and lab results such as images and test results.

Ensuring the Highest Level of Protection for Private Healthcare Information

With this certification, brands using Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin solution benefit from protection against PHI loss (private healthcare information loss), increased wellbeing of patients thanks to standards on handling patient’s sensitive data, as well as reduction of potential corporate liability. On the end user side, patients can use Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Solution with full confidence, knowing that their personal data adheres to the HIPAA standards.

Data Protection as a Core Commitment

“We have always been committed to protecting the data of both the brands that we work with and the end users of our solutions,” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang. “Compliance with HIPAA further highlights this dedication, and will reassure our partners that we are taking every step necessary in safeguarding their valuable data.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005377/en/

CONTACT: Press

Perfect Corp. official website:https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog:https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai atpress@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Jacqueline Agudelo atcontact_pr@perfectcorp.comor by phone +1 917-935-8232

Japan: Ryusho Hosaka atcontact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +81-3-5875-6651

China: Winter Zhang atWinter_zhang@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

UAE: Alaa Salameh atcontact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +971-0559655728

Europe: Jessica Thiant atcontact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

Mexico: Ingrid Motta atcontact_pr_latam@perfectcorp.comor by phone: (+521) 5512491739

United Kingdom: Will Parrott atcontact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS FASHION COSMETICS MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL

SOURCE: Perfect Corp.

PUB: 08/15/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 09:02 AM