Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2floff_0hHgJ2zL00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their Beauty SaaS Brand Console dedicated to AI Skin Analysis is compliant with the United States federal statute governing the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI).

Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant (Graphic: Business Wire)

Industry-Leading AI Skin Solution with HIPAA-Compliant Personal Data Protection Mechanisms

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 ( HIPAA ) is a federal law that protects health-related personal information. Compliance with HIPAA indicates that Perfect Corp. delivers industry-standard security procedures around a personally identifiable health and health-related data coming from their proprietary AI Skin Analyzer solution. This includes diagnosis data, clinical care data, and lab results such as images and test results.

Ensuring the Highest Level of Protection for Private Healthcare Information

With this certification, brands using Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin solution benefit from protection against PHI loss (private healthcare information loss), increased wellbeing of patients thanks to standards on handling patient’s sensitive data, as well as reduction of potential corporate liability. On the end user side, patients can use Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Solution with full confidence, knowing that their personal data adheres to the HIPAA standards.

Data Protection as a Core Commitment

“We have always been committed to protecting the data of both the brands that we work with and the end users of our solutions,” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang. “Compliance with HIPAA further highlights this dedication, and will reassure our partners that we are taking every step necessary in safeguarding their valuable data.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Comments / 0

TechCrunch

Cloudera launches its all-in-one SaaS data lakehouse

The company calls it the “first all-in-one data lakehouse SaaS offering,” though I guess being “first” here depends on the definition of “all-in-one,” given that the likes of Databricks, which popularized the lakehouse concept, also offers SaaS-based solutions. It makes for good marketing copy, though, and Cloudera argues that its service is the first to combine compute, storage, ML, streaming analytics and enterprise security.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Pliops lands $100M for chips that accelerate analytics in data centers

Part of the problem is that data-intensive workloads require substantial resources, and that adding the necessary compute and storage infrastructure is often expensive. For companies moving to the cloud specifically, IDG reports that they plan to devote $78 million toward infrastructure this year. Thirty-six percent cited controlling costs as their top challenge.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data. Figure 1. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1,...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Google Cloud will shutter its IoT Core service next year

Google Cloud announced this week that it’s shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers a year to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices. The announcement appeared at the top of the IoT Core web page this week with little fanfare. The company also sent an email to customers announcing the change.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

