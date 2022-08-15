ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The District at Celina breaks ground

Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
Chasers Lounge denied my Mesquite City Council in 6-1 vote

After three hours of discussion, the Mesquite City Council denied Chasers Lounge, slated to be located at 3220 US 80, a development application for a restaurant that also was to have an outdoor entertainment and walking trails. At a Monday City Council meeting, council members voted 6-1 to deny a...
Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder

The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
