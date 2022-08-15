Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
starlocalmedia.com
'The soul of a community': McKinney silo project helps city provide anchor to history as development progresses
For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole. Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
starlocalmedia.com
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
starlocalmedia.com
Chasers Lounge denied my Mesquite City Council in 6-1 vote
After three hours of discussion, the Mesquite City Council denied Chasers Lounge, slated to be located at 3220 US 80, a development application for a restaurant that also was to have an outdoor entertainment and walking trails. At a Monday City Council meeting, council members voted 6-1 to deny a...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Jan Jungmann, the key connector between Allen residents, businesses and the city
Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles. How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
starlocalmedia.com
Whoa, that's a lot of water! Town of Little Elm reports water usage in July was 53% higher than same month in 2021
In July 2022, the Town of Little Elm experienced its highest-ever water consumption total at 247.6 million gallons used from its water system — a 53% increase over July 2021 — as reported by Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller to Town Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder
The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
starlocalmedia.com
New Denton County FY 2022-23 budget proposal earmarks funds for public safety, cybersecurity while lowering tax rate
Denton County’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget earmarks an estimated $7 million for cybersecurity measures and technology updates as well as $3.5 million for public safety including expansion of the human trafficking unit. At the same time, the proposed tax rate is being reduced over a penny and a...
