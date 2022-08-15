Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers.

Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Beacon, Ms. von Schwarzenfeld worked at Hilti Group for three and a half years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy and Development at Group headquarters in Liechtenstein. Earlier in her career at Hilti, she was based in California and oversaw the Energy & Industry West Sales Division as Sales Director/Division Manager. Prior to Hilti she spent six years at Flex Inc. growing progressively from Director to VP and Head of Corporate Strategy, followed by VP and General Manager of Global Account Management. Before that she worked eight years at The Boston Consulting Group. Birte holds an M.S. in Physics with Distinction from the Technical University of Berlin and an M.B.A. with High Distinction from Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are very pleased to welcome Birte to the Beacon team,” said Jonathan Bennett, Executive Vice President & CCO of Beacon. “Her unique background in sales leadership, corporate strategy and management consulting in the supply chain and construction industries will bring additional expertise and momentum to achieving our Ambition 2025 plan. As we focus on our two core markets of residential and commercial roofing, Birte will lead our commercial team in our pursuit of relentless customer focus that drives growth and shareholder value. Her relationship-building style and strategic transformation and sales leadership experience will be important assets as we step further ahead in building a world class sales and marketing team.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT ™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

